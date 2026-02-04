Nerrena surges back to beat Phillip Island

Mitch Clark bowls during his brief but tidy spell for Nerrena on Saturday. A60_0526

A GRADE, DVISION 1



NERRENA delivered a stunning bowling performance on day two with paceman Jarrod Hoy and leg spinner Tim Wightman leading the way to claim victory over Phillip Island by 37 runs after the Sharks started the day on 2/35, needing just 71 more to pass the Red Caps’ modest 105.



Hoy began the day with 1/16 off nine overs, having accounted for Phillip Island opener Max Arceo late on the opening day, capturing a further four wickets in just under eight overs on day two, finishing with 5/25 off 16.4 overs.



Hoy bowled Tim Niven for 13 after the addition of just three runs to start the day, Brodie Johnston then unable to add to his opening day score of 18 when he suffered the same fate.



Hoy’s demolition of the Sharks continued when he had Phillip Island skipper Daniel Mock caught by Thomas Cameron for just two runs, Phillip Island suddenly teetering at 5/39 and belief surging through the Red Caps.



Wightman backed up the pace onslaught, mesmerising the Sharks with his spin to send middle order players Kohen Beaumont and Heath Womersley on their way, also accounting for a couple of lower order Phillip Island batsmen, with Hoy finishing the job when he dismissed Tom Cameron.



There were no weak links in the Nerrena attack, Mitch Clark’s five overs of offspin conceding just five runs, while 17-year-old quick Archie Gannon took an impressive 1/16 off 10 overs.



Archie’s dad Brian Gannon, who is Nerrena’s club secretary, was busy playing in C Grade but was delighted with news of the A Grade result.



“It’s hard to beat Phillip Island over there,” Brian said of Nerrena’s stunning feat in Cowes, pleased the Red Caps stuck at the task despite setting such a low target on a synthetic pitch.



Acknowledging Phillip Island captain Mock’s talent with the bat, Brian identified his dismissal for just two as a key moment in the win.

Brodie Johnston of Phillip Island is bowled by Jarrod Hoy early in Saturday’s play, failing to add to his opening day score. A57_0526

Jarrod Hoy hits the crease with purpose during his spectacular bowling performance on Saturday that helped Nerrena snatch the A1 match from host Phillip Island. A58_0526