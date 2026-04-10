New senior secondary centre opens at Chairo Leongatha

From left, Chairo executive principal Pete Wells, board chair Rob Bruce, principal Amy Stork and business manager Roger Simons at the opening of the new senior secondary centre.

A NEW state-of-the-art senior secondary centre at Chairo Christian School in Leongatha has been officially opened after three years of planning and development.

Board chairman Rob Bruce officiated at the opening ceremony on Thursday, March 26.

“It is a great blessing to see God’s provision for Christian education from kindergarten to Year 12 in South Gippsland,” Mr Bruce said.

“It is the prayer of our company directors that this wonderful facility will help continue the ongoing effort for many generations to come.”

The $4.1 million project was made possible by $1.95 million in Commonwealth government funding with construction by local builders TS Constructions in collaboration with Van Damme Design.

Construction commenced in mid-2024 after a grant application was submitted to the Victorian Independent Schools Block Grant Authority in early 2023.

The campus began providing for Year 11 in 2024 and Year 12 in 2025.

Federal Education Minister Jason Clare wrote to the school community to mark the occasion.

“I thank the teachers and staff at Chairo Leongatha for everything you do to help your students aim higher, be kinder and work harder,” Mr Clare said.

The opening ceremony included a welcome and prayer by secondary school captain Meg Stokes and singing of the national anthem led by Years 3 and 4 students.

Prayers were offered by primary school captains Micah Arnold and Chloe Dowel.

In addition to Mr Bruce, Mrs Stork, Mr Simons and executive principal Pete Wells each addressed the gathering before guests enjoyed tours of the facilities and morning tea.

Mr Wells said the purpose-built facility would enhance learning for VCE students.

“The design and construction are exciting and we look forward to seeing students thrive in this new space,” Mr Wells said.

“I particularly enjoy the way the soaring ceilings lift our vision and spirits.”

Mrs Stork said the new building had changed what was possible at the campus.

“That changes pathways,” Mrs Stork said.

“It changes planning. It changes how families imagine the later years of schooling and how students imagine themselves within that journey.

“The possibility of beginning and finishing in the same place matters.”

Mrs Stork said senior secondary education thrived in environments that supported sustained concentration, thoughtful independence and increasing responsibility.

“The spaces within this centre reflect a careful understanding that senior students are not simply older learners but young adults discovering how to manage time, effort, pressure and expectation,” Mrs Stork said.

Anyone interested in finding out more about Chairo Leongatha can visit chairo.vic.edu.au to book a family tour.