No Easter trip? Take a hike on the Great Southern Rail Trail instead

The South Gippsland Shire Council has installed a series of new interpretive signs along the Great Southern Rail Trail as part of the Koonwarra Biodiversity Walk, adding an engaging new experience for trail users and celebrating one of the region’s most ecologically significant landscapes.

Each of the new interpretative signs on the Great Southern Rail Trail, as part of the Koonwarra Biodiversity Walk, has a QR code linking visitors to additional online content.

THE South Gippsland Shire Council has installed a series of new interpretive signs along the Great Southern Rail Trail as part of the Koonwarra Biodiversity Walk, adding an engaging new experience for trail users and celebrating one of the region’s most ecologically significant landscapes.

The walk spans approximately two kilometres along the popular Koonwarra to Meeniyan section of the trail.

This stretch of trail is well‑known for its environmental and geological importance, featuring the Tarwin River, rich wetland habitats, diverse flora and fauna, and the renowned Koonwarra fossil beds, which hold internationally significant specimens such as the giant flea fossil.

South Gippsland Shire Council Mayor, Cr Nathan Hersey is encouraging everyone to get out and explore the new trail features over the Easter break.

“The Koonwarra Biodiversity Walk enriches the visitor experience by helping people connect with the natural and geological wonders of this unique section of the Great Southern Rail Trail,” said Cr Hersey.

“It’s an engaging, educational and enjoyable addition that highlights what makes South Gippsland so special. I encourage everyone to check out this new feature along the Trail.”

You’ll learn more about the importance of wetlands from this information board at the junction of Black Spur Creek and the Tarwin River.

The new interpretive signage showcases information on local species and ecosystems, including:

The Strzelecki Gum

The ecological value of wetlands

The history and significance of the Koonwarra fossil beds

The biodiversity of the Tarwin River corridor.

Each sign features a QR code linking visitors to additional online content, with one special sign allowing users to listen to local frog species recorded in the area.

The signage was designed by local graphic designer Jennine Rouget of Red Mullet Creative. The installation was completed by Council’s Biodiversity and Open Space Team. The signage was funded through Regional Development Victoria’s Council Support Package as part of the Great Southern Rail Trail Activation Project.

The Koonwarra Biodiversity Walk is now available for all trail users to enjoy.