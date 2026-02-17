Nyora battles Koony in front of Pink Stumps crowd

Michael Lynch bowled for Nyora on Saturday. Tk13_0726

IN front of a crowd attending Nyora Cricket Club’s highly anticipated Pink Stumps Day event, Nyora and Koonwarra/LRSL completed its two-day B2 clash on Saturday.



Historically, the Pink Stumps match has featured an A Grade game, but with the fixture not delivering any home games for A Grade in February, it was B Grade’s time to shine.



Although the result did not go Nyora’s way, the team put up a good battle against the Cougars.



During the previous week, Nyora won the toss and chose to bat.



Nyora struggled to make any real headway on the scoreboard, but a 51-run stint from Adam White steadied the ship and allowed Nyora to make a defendable 158.



Koonwarra/LRSL came into Saturday’s innings in fine form and its batsmen delivered, proving to be too good for Nyora on the day.



Brett Pedlow and captain Brad Anderson had a brilliant partnership, ultimately making 66 and 30 respectively to push Koonwarra/LRSL’s score over the line.

When Pedlow was stumped by White off the bowling of Henry Dolphin, Anderson finished off the match alongside Reggie Read.



Dolphin and Benn Hayes put the pressure on with some impressive bowling, taking three wickets each.



“We are proud of our efforts and bowled quite well on the day,” White said.

With two rounds of the home and away season to go, Nyora is sitting comfortably in third place.



“We are a game off the top of the ladder. The top three sides have been very close all season, so it will be interesting coming into finals. It’s been a good competition in B2 this season, which will make for a great finals series,” White said.



B2 will face MDU next week.



MDU is now a game clear on top of the ladder, so this round will be a real test for Nyora.



In A2, Nyora had a win over Glen Alvie.



Glen Alvie was all out for 95 on the first day, and Nyora replied with a final score of 10/195.



Trent Breen was the standout with the bat, making 63 not out.



Following the cricket, the teams went back to the clubrooms to join in the Pink Stumps Day festivities.



The raffles and entertainment provided by Drag Queen Bingo were enjoyed by all.

Koonwarra/LRSL captain Brad Anderson made 30 runs against Nyora. Tk14_0726

Henry Dolphin was one of Nyora’s top bowlers on Saturday, taking 3/53. Tk15_0726

Nyora’s B2 side huddles up following the dismissal of Koonwarra/LRSL batsman Brett Pedlow. Tk16_0726

Reggie Read protects his wicket for Koonwarra/LRSL on Saturday. Tk17_0726

Daryl Smith, Shane Hume, Jordan Merrick and Hoss enjoyed watching the B2 match between Nyora and Koonwarra/LRSL whilst getting into the spirit of the Pink Stumps Day festivities at the Nyora Cricket Club on Saturday. Tk20_0726

Nyora digs deep for Pink Stumps milestone

NYORA Cricket Club was awash with the colour pink as it hosted its fifth annual Pink Stumps Day event on Saturday.



Having raised $45,000 for the McGrath Foundation since the club held its first Pink Stumps Day, Nyora was eager to reach that $50,000 mark this year.



Although the donations had not been fully tallied at the time of printing, organiser Tennille McDonald estimated around $10,000, therefore successfully reaching the target.



“We’d like to thank everyone who attended our event, as well as our sponsors and those who donated prizes for the day,” she said.



Around 80 people from the community attended the event, enjoying the food, atmosphere and entertainment.



Raffles brought a lot of excitement to the event, and everyone got around Drag Queen Bingo later in the night.



The event was attended by McGrath Foundation representatives Tim Iffland and Nicole Harris, and Jemima Page from Intimo, who discussed the importance of regular breast checks and went through the steps on how to check properly for potential concerns.



Ms Harris said there were many events happening around Australia to support the McGrath Foundation at the moment, and each one makes a difference.



“Thank you to all the organisers of this event. It’s a lot of work to put on something like this,” she said.



“Thank you also to those who wore pink or bought a raffle ticket to support the McGrath Foundation. It’s a show of support for the one in two people who are diagnosed with cancer in this country.”



After another successful Pink Stumps Day, Nyora Cricket Club is already looking forward to next year’s event, which will likely take place in February once again.

Kelly Hogben, Tamara Hance, Lisa Thompson and Marie Johnson supported Pink Stumps Day at the Nyora Cricket Club on Saturday. Tk18_0726