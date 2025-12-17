Phillip Island exhibitions start small but it's a big summer

THE Phillip Island Contemporary Exhibition Space Inc have launched their 2025-26 Summer Art Exhibitions with a very strong presentation of contemporary art in the Berninneit Art Gallery.

This Gauguin-esque piece Peter Walker is part of the ‘Small Works’ exhibition in the Berninneit gallery in Cowes until January 1. Entry is free and the works are for sale.

The event, which is the first of three exhibitions, features 50 ‘Small Works’ by artists from Bass Coast and beyond described as “affordable and unique” but also offering an engaging variety of styles, subjects, textures and expressions.

It opened with a meet the artists’ opportunity on Friday, December 12 from 6pm to 8pm with the chance to discuss and purchase the art on display.

Among the local artists with work in the initial exhibition was Joe La Pira, who has been painting in Cowes for 30 years. Together with his wife Sharon they chatted with visitors and artists alike at the well-attended event.

Peter Walker of Cowes, who has been painting for more than 50 years, started out with the discipline of a commercial artist as a great foundation and has gone on to win numerous awards and display his art in other parts of the world including New York on several occasions.

Confessing a fascination with animals which are included in many of his works he said he received from positive feedback from some past and present councillors who attended the show.

“One of the councillors liked this one, ‘Stripped figure’ in particular,” said Peter.

‘Stripped figure’ by Peter Walker.

Spanning the months of December, January and touching February, the three exhibitions are Small Works, Contempora 1, and Contempora 2, bringing the works of 64 emerging and established artists in range of media to prominence.

Visiting the gallery in the new Berninneit Cultural Centre is free. The exhibition program is as follows:

Small Works: December 12 to January 1

Contempora 1: January 4-15 with artists’ Insights on Sunday, January 4 from 2pm-4pm

Contempora 2: January 17 to February 1 with artist Insights on Sunday, January 18 from 2pm to 4pm

Berninneit Art Gallery is pleased to continue our partnership with PICES (Phillip Island Contemporary Exhibition Space) to present this annual event which invites visitors to experience the energy and imagination of participating artists.