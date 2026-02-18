Phillip Island has lost the MotoGP

THE Herald-Sun is reporting that Phillip Island has lost the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix just hours after Major Events Minister Steve Dimopoulos revealed the state government’s last-ditch effort to keep the race... now the mayor has confirmed it!

Phillip Island's often ferocious October weather hasn't always been the friend of MotorGP fans, organisers or riders but the iconic track offers something that no other circuit in the world can provide - heart, soul and an iconic coastal backdrop.

Bass Coast Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead has since confirmed it.

Minister Dimopoulos said earlier today that while the government had turned down Dorna Sports’ (MotoGP Sports Entertainment Group) request to move the race to the Albert Park Lake circuit it had upped the ante on marketing support and financial support for the event, in excess of the organiser's requests.

However, as Minister Dimopoulous told Gippsland ABC Radio on Wednesday morning, he wasn't confident of keeping the race at Phillip Island and therefore in Victoria.

Now it’s gone, less than eight hours later.

There goes the race, the thills and the spills, the memories and everything that went with hosting a major world championship sporting event.

Speaking to the Sentinel-Times on Wednesday afternoon, Cr Halstead said the shire would be seeking an urgent meeting with the Premier Jacinta Allan and the Minister.

"This is incredibly disappointing for the community of Bass Coast and the whole of Victoria. It will leave a huge black hole in the economy and also the incomes of cafe operators, restaurant operators, hospitality providers, retailers, you name it," said Cr Halstead.

"We'll be seeking an urgent meeting with the Premier and the Minister to discuss economic opportunities for Bass Coast mindful that we also lost the benefits expected to flow from hosting Commonwealth Games events here.

"We'll be looking for the government to turn its mind to economic opportunities for Bass Coast which will help ease the pain of losing the GP after this year."

Cr Halstead said the announcement had come as a shock, especially as little more than 24 hours earlier the government has issued a media statement, about how they'd put their best foot forward in an attempt to retain the race.

"It's incredibly disappointing and one that will be felt long after we lose the race next year."

Phillip Island is seeing the race stripped away after three decades hosting the event and after the biggest crowd of 93,000 flooded on to the Island last October, the biggest crowd to attend the event since 2012.

“In a major blow to the state's major events calendar the race will move interstate next year with the government failing to lock in a new contract," said the Herald Sun about 4pm on Wednesday.

The Herald Sun said it had confirmed the blow with government sources, that this year's race would be the last to be staged at its iconic Phillip Island home, where it has been held annually since 1997.

The event brings tens of thousands of visitors to Phillip Island every year.

It comes just a day after the State Government spruiked the benefits of the event in a press release.

"The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix is synonymous with Phillip Island, and Victoria is proud to support it," it said.

"Today, the Allan Labor government ruled out a request from Dorna Sports to move the event from Phillip Island to Albert Park.

"As regional Australia's biggest international sporting event, the Motorcycle GP brings tens of thousands of visitors to Phillip Island every year.

"It's good for tourism, good for local businesses, and good for jobs."

Opposition Leader Jess Wilson has been highly critical of the loss.

“The loss of this event is emblematic of Victoria’s decline under Labor and a huge blow to the local businesses of Phillip Island,” said Ms Wilson.

“With at least $15 billion lost to corruption, is it any wonder why we can’t afford to keep major events in Victoria?”

Shadow Minister for Major Events David Southwick said Labor’s financial mismanagement was costing regional communities dearly.

“This was one of the largest major events in regional Victoria. It is devastating for the local community and devastating for MotoGP fans.”

Just hours after the state's Major Events Minister Steve Dimopoulos revealed that the government had turned down the organisers of the Australian MotoGP from staging their event anywhere other than Phillip Island, it has been announced that the state has lost the race. Mr Dimopoulos with Bass Coast Mayor Cr Rochelle Halstead at last year's big race.

In an interview with ABC TV on Tuesday, Cr Halstead underscored the value of the event, and the cost of losing it.

“Well, last year we had almost 90,000 people go through the turnstiles for the event, so it's a big swell to our economy. And they're talking around 100 million is the benefit not just, as I said, for Bass Coast, but for the broader Gippsland area. Our community got behind a big campaign that started at the end of last year, and that's just how much it means to our local community. It's really part of the fabric of our community, and we're really hopeful that the state government can get this contract signed and give us a bit more certainty into the future,” said Cr Halstead.

Monash MP Mary Aldred was quick off the starting line with her condemnation of the state government.

Monash MP Mary Aldred joins pile-on

Condemnation has come thick and fast.

And Monash MP Mary Aldred has joined the pile-on.

“Phillip Island has lost the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix after hosting it since 1997. This is the reality of living in Jacinta Allan's Victoria, where investment is fleeing the state,” said Ms Aldred.

“Recently I spoke in the Federal Parliament and wrote to the Trade and Tourism Minister seeking support to keep the GP at Phillip Island.

“The event brings tens of the thousands of visitors to Phillip Island every year, who fill up at locally, eat locally, stay locally and visit other attractions locally.

“Last year's MotoGP attracted 93,000 fans - the highest since 2012 and a 10,000 increase on 2024.

“Labor's track record of ignoring major events in our regions and presiding over a statewide flight of investment has now claimed our MotoGP.

“After nearly 30 years the GP has survived just about everything, except this Victorian Government,” said Ms Aldred.

Swift condemnation online

The response on social media has been far from complimentary of the state government's efforts to support and keep the event, but they've been just as concerned for Bass Coast business. Here's the flavour of the feedback:

Michelle L Williamson: Devastated - it was such a huge event at Phillip Island!!! When I travel people know Phillip Island for the Penguins and the Motto GP.

Rhonda De Stefano: Not good enough! First the Commonwealth games were cancelled now this! The current government doesn't give a hoot about regional Victoria! The first event would have done a lot for the region and now what we did have has been taken away. The organisation that wanted to shift the event to Albert Park must be barking mad. Imagine the chaos and noise.

Nadia Tiziani: Very sad

Brooke Smith: This is crazy!!!!

Jessica Tonna: Such a shame absolutely devastated

Bev Sloan: Very sad, so many businesses will be affected

Bass MP Jordan Crugnale and Major Events Minister Steve Dimopoulos in happier times at the Phillip Island GP.

Phillip Island the only place for GP, says Crugnale MP

Bass MP, Jordan Crugnale is devastated that Phillip Island has lost its iconic major event, the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

And just as devastated for the business operators and hospitality venues.

But she has moved quickly, in response to a Bass Coast Shire Council invitation, to get the Major Events Minister, Steve Dimopoulos to meet with the council and local business as soon as possible.

“Phillip Island is home to and synonymous with the Moto GP. We are devastated the owners of the race wanted to move it from our stunning region and spectacular coastline to a street-based city race,” said Ms Crugnale.

“We saw the largest attendance since 2012 just last year with over 90,000 people, it brings so much to Bass Coast and the wider region and injects $60 million into the local economy, supports small businesses, jobs, tourism and draws visitors from near and far.

“We wanted it on the Island, we put forward a very convincing proposal, offered additional funding to make it bigger and better and disappointment is an understatement.

“We thrive on regional events and this one is the biggest international sporting one in our country.

“Can I take this opportunity to thank the community and the local council for its Save the MotoGP campaign.

“We still have it this year, and I will be inviting the Minister to come down and meet with Council, tourism bodies, relevant organisations and agencies to discuss what future options and opportunities we can all work towards for alternate major events that will benefit my local area and wider region,” she said.