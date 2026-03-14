Phillip Island Penrite 100 Classic delights

A weekend where time stands still, and the golden era of motor sport comes roaring back to life. Sunday’s action starts at 9.10 am.

Some people focus on the track action while others inspect cars on display.

“WELCOME to a weekend where time stands still, and the golden era of motor sport comes roaring back to life,” declared Phillip Island Penrite 100 Classic event director Mike Herlihy, and a Saturday visit to the track showed he wasn’t exaggerating.

If you missed it, the good news is that the action continues tomorrow, March 15.

Glorious sunshine accompanied Saturday’s jampacked on-track action and made for a pleasant stroll around the garage area, chatting to the proud owners of historic and classic racing cars.

Sentinel-Times spoke to Melbourne brothers Paul and John Doherty, both passionate about their very different but equally stunning vehicles, but also loving the social environment such events offer.

“We’re here for the friendliness and banter,” John said, standing near his 1964 Austin Cooper S Mini that he bought from near Bowral in NSW.

John Doherty with his 1964 Austin Cooper S Mini.

Paul was happy to pose for a photo in his 1938 Dodge Special, built in South Australia by Bruce Hartwig, commenting that the vehicle is affordable if you do all the work yourself.

He loves driving the Phillip Island circuit.

“The track is so smooth, it’s fast and safe,” Paul said.

Paul Doherty in his 1938 Dodge Special.

Leigh Ball purchased his stunning blue Rennmax Mk1 just eight months ago and was looking forward to his first race in the vehicle that he previously raced against before buying it.

The car was built in 1966 by Bob Britton in NSW, with Ball saying it is low maintenance and good on fuel and tyres.

While unsure of its top speed, he believes it could hit the 170-180 km/h mark.

He’s keen to take the vehicle to a historic championship, with the Victorian events taking place in Phillip Island and Winton, and a couple of others in NSW.

Leigh Ball with his 1966 Rennmax Mk1.

Heritage Touring Cars, Formula Ford, Formula 5000, and Classic Sports Car Racing were on the program, along with plenty of other classes.

A wide variety of touring cars took to the track.

Rockhampton pair Andrea and Peter Barnes were pleased to have made the long journey to Phillip Island.

“It’s just the best historic motorsport event in Australia; I love historic cars, so that is why we’re here,” Peter said.

Andrea also enjoys looking at the cars and seeing them go around the circuit, but is not as interested in what’s under the bonnet.

John Du Rieu and Bill Westwood came from Glenbrook in NSW, keen to see friends racing.

The Phillip Island Classic has been going for 37 years, and judging by its popularity and the enthusiasm of attendees, it will be staying right where it is for the long term.

Sunday’s action starts at 9.10 am and runs through until 5 pm.