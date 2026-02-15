Phillip Island retirement community opens doors to public

The Lifestyle Phillip Island Clubhouse features distinctive timber architecture surrounded by native landscaping.

PHILLIP Island residents curious about downsizing to a low-maintenance coastal lifestyle can explore what is on offer at the Lifestyle Phillip Island Open Day next week.

The over-50s community at 498 Settlement Rd, Cowes will open its doors on Saturday, February 7 from 11am to 2pm, offering guided tours of the Clubhouse, walk-throughs of display homes and the chance to meet the team.

Lifestyle Communities said the Open Day was designed to give locals a first-hand look at the resort-style amenities on offer.

The company said there is something special about coastal living, with fresher air, a slower pace and a closer community where people take the time to stop and say hello.

For many people, making the move to the coast is not just about finding a new home but discovering a simpler, more joyful way to live every day.

The Phillip Island Clubhouse features a pool and spa, landscaped gardens, a fully equipped gym and welcoming social spaces for residents to relax or connect with neighbours.

Lifestyle Communities operates 31 communities across Victoria, with Phillip Island among its coastal offerings designed for independent downsizers looking to free up cash while maintaining an active lifestyle.

Residents can spend less time on endless home maintenance and more time enjoying the local community, beaches and nature reserves.

The community offers social events and activities for those who want to get involved, but there is no pressure to join in for those who would rather spend the time relaxing.

Free ice cream will be available on the day.

For more information or to book a tour, visit lifestylecommunities.com.au/coastal-living-your-way.