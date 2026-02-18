Pony Face presents Nebraska – a rarity at Archies Creek

For this exclusive performance, Pony Face will play Nebastra start-to-finish, embedding special guests Loretta Miller, Mika James, and The Flickering Stars.

Pony Face presents Nebraska at Archies Creek Hotel with special guests Loretta Miller, Mika James, and The Flickering Stars on Saturday, February 21, with doors open at 8 pm.

MARKING the 10-year anniversary of the live interpretation of Bruce Springteen’s Nebraska, Pony Face will perform the ten-song album reimagined at Archies Creek Hotel - not as a straight tribute but as an Americana-goth set on Saturday, February 21.

Simon Bailey of Pony Face said what began as a one-off at a record store summer classics night, where the band chose to do Bruce Spingteen’s Nebraska album, became a cult favourite that the band has shelved until now.

For this exclusive performance, Pony Face will play Nebastra start-to-finish, embedding special guests Loretta Miller, Mika James, and The Flickering Stars.

“To have more female voices in amongst it will be amazing,” said Simon.

The band, with Simon Bailey on vocals and guitar, Damien Fitzgerald on drums, Anthony Dymke – the Casio tone player (Casio) and Shane O’Mara on guitar, Katie Scott on synth, along with the special guests, the audience can expect a performance beyond a typical covers night.

Pony Face is an indie-rock band that released their first EP in 2008, but Simon said the band hasn’t played at all since the pandemic. “Pony Face presented Nebraska is a separate project of its own, a bit of a rarity.”

Nebraska not only validated the power of bedroom recordings but also went on to inspire artists like Beck, The National, Sufjan Stevens, and Bon Iver. Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska remains one of the most stark, haunting, and critically acclaimed albums in his discography.

Tickets are available at www.archiescreekhotel.com.au