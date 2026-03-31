Prepare to slow down on Phillip Island with new speed limits enforced

SPEED limits have been reduced on Phillip Island to transform the local road network after the Bass Coast Shire Council (BCSC) proposed significant reductions to increase safety and protect the island’s wildlife.

New signage is confusing. New area speed signs have been installed in Campbell St, Wonthaggi, Cowes East and Cape Paterson. The above 40km/h is a traditional speed sign with an area-wide sign installed.

SPEED limits have been reduced on Phillip Island to transform the local road network after the Bass Coast Shire Council (BCSC) proposed significant reductions to increase safety and protect the island’s wildlife.

The changes are part of a broader Integrated Transport Strategy, looking at dozens of roads to drop speed limits, covering the introduction of 30km/h zones in high-pedestrian residential estates, including Sunset Strip, Silverleaves, Smiths Beach, Surf Beach and Sunderland Bay.

Lyall Street (40 km/h) and McHaffies Road (30 km/h), Ventnor, were completed in February to reflect the nature of the environment, and Summerlands is estimated for June.

Churchill Road was proposed for a 20km/h speed reduction, and Veterans Road, Newhaven, was also proposed for a 40 km/h speed reduction, both now scheduled for April.

Council officials state these areas were identified as high-use zones for pedestrians and cyclists, often featuring narrow roads, open drains, and no footpaths.

The Dalyston -Glen Forbes Road, Dalyston, changed from 60km/h to 50km/h in February and Rhyll – Newhaven Road, Rhyll, changed from 70 km/h to 60km/h in March.

Judy Lawrence of the Rhyll Community Association said the Rhyll Community Association has been requesting the speed limit on Rhyll- Newhaven Rd (coming into Rhyll) to be reduced to 50km for many years. “So at least it’s down to 60k now,” she said.

Cowes East, Cowes, is complete as of March, with 40km/h on public roads and a reduction of 20km/h in car parks. As well as Back Beach Road, San Remo, with speed limit changes of 20km/h on the gravel strip entering the beach carpark, 50km/h near the San Remo Kindergarten, from Shetland Heights Road to Genista Street and 40km/h from Genista Street to Phillip Island Road.

Significant debate has centred on arterial links like Coghlan Road and Cowes-Rhyll Road, where Judy said the Rhyll Community Association have supported a variable speed limit of 80km during the day and 60 km from dusk to dawn.

“Personally, if you’re a local, you rarely exceed 50kms after dusk, which is when the wildlife is around. It will be interesting to see if a daytime reduction has any effect on wildlife deaths, as most happen at night.”

Council confirmed that there are two types of speed limit – those that apply along roads (the traditional signs) and area-wide signs that apply to areas (like townships). “We do not have many ‘area’ speed signs in Bass Coast, but they will begin to be added.”

The sign confusion has been raised with the council to address.

As the Bass Coast Shire Council moves from community consultation to implementation, residents can expect a wave of new signage to appear across the island through mid-to-late 2026. Visit engage.basscoast.vic.gov.au for maps of the proposed works.