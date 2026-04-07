Rare acreage on Phillip Island main road

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

THIS 29.14-hectare property at 1990 Phillip Island Road, Cowes presents a rare landholding combining main road frontage with quality rural infrastructure.

Spanning 72 acres on the main road to Cowes, the property features a high vantage point with views across Phillip Island towards Silverleaves and Rhyll.

The land is equipped with superior shedding, secure fencing and stockyards suited to a range of agricultural pursuits.

Town water is connected and a large dam provides additional water supply.

More than one million vehicles pass the frontage each year, providing exposure for future uses subject to relevant planning approvals.

Landholdings of this scale on Phillip Island are increasingly rare with the island’s population and tourism numbers continuing to grow.

The property is located between the San Remo bridge and Cowes township, providing convenient access to both the island’s commercial centre and the mainland via the Bass Highway.

Cowes offers a full range of amenities including supermarkets, medical services, schools and a thriving cafe and restaurant scene, while the island’s world-famous tourism attractions including the Penguin Parade and Nobbies Centre draw visitors year-round.

The property will be auctioned on Saturday May 2 at 2pm onsite unless sold prior.

Terms are 10 per cent deposit with settlement on June 30, 2026.