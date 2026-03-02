Record entries and a big crowd for 2026 Foster Show

Heaviest pumpkin at the 2026 Foster Show was won by Steele and Clancy Dobson with a pumpkin weighing 66kg. A total 5,000 adults and children passed through the gates on Saturday, with 2,400 exhibits and a record number of poultry and photography entries.

A RECORD number of poultry and photography entries, thousands of hand-crafted pavilion exhibits and perfect weather saw a crowd of more than 5,000 pass through the gates of the Foster Showgrounds for the 118th Foster and District Agricultural Show.

Over 2,400 entries were received for the exhibit shed, horses, poultry, cattle, fashion, best mullet, and on-farm challenges, including a record 130 bird and 315 photography entries, 22 ANZAC biscuits, 11 VAS fruit cakes, 38 fashion entries and 28 best mullets.

A highlight of the day was the Back-to-Back Wool Challenge, which saw the Koorooman Sapphire Ewes shave over nine minutes off their previous year's record to turn a sheep fleece into an adult-size jumper in 11 hours and 26 minutes. The sheep and wool theme was carried through to other sections of the show with strong knitting and crochet entries in the exhibit shed, and great artwork, especially from local schools.

The winner of the Inaugural ‘Is It Cake’ was Imogen Law with her Merry People Boot Cake. The Heaviest Pumpkin was grown by Steele and Clancy Dobson, with a pumpkin weighing in at 66kg. Sunshine North won the SG Offroad Ferret racing Cup after being bought by Megan Tung, who was also the judge of the Calf Classic.

Blake DeGraff impressed the judges in Best Mullet, showing great personality in the final against the other placegetters.

Thrilled with the outcome of the day, Show Secretary Denia Gilheany said it was great to see so many local families visiting the show and entering the competitions.