Refined island living on the bay

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

OFFERED to the market for the first time, this bespoke residence stands as a testament to thoughtful design and local craftsmanship.

Built and custom-designed by the vendors to harmonise with its unique coastal environment and situated on more than 1100 square metres, the home captures the essence of refined, relaxed island living.

The ground floor welcomes you through a sheltered entry, drawing you into a stunning, light-filled open-plan living area.

Designed to frame the spectacular views of the sheltered Western Port Bay and Churchill Island, the space feels instantly connected to the natural beauty outside.

A cosy bay window provides the perfect sanctuary for a rainy day, the ideal spot to unwind with a good book and a glass of red, while a sophisticated double-sided wood fire ensures the entire living area remains warm and inviting throughout the seasons.

The heart of the home is an expansive, light-filled kitchen and dining space.

This modern culinary zone is finished with stone benchtops and is generously proportioned to host family and friends with ease.

Seamlessly extending this indoor living, a spacious deck connects directly to the kitchen and dining area and is the ultimate setting for a weekend barbecue or simply enjoying the sunset with a gin and tonic in hand.

Recognising the modern need for flexibility, the ground floor also incorporates a dedicated study, perfectly designed for the work-from-home lifestyle.

Practicality continues throughout this level, which includes a functional mudroom and laundry with direct, easy access to the large double garage and workshop.

Completing this floor is a private family or guest wing, featuring a spacious bedroom with a dressing room, a second bedroom ideal for grandchildren or visiting guests, and a luxurious bathroom boasting a deep spa bath for the ultimate relaxation.

Upstairs is all about you.

This private retreat is defined by a view-filled living space that flows seamlessly onto its own balcony, providing a sun-drenched, north-facing haven.

A substantial master suite, complete with its own ensuite, rounds out the upper level, offering a quiet, elevated sanctuary with the best views in the house.

Extras include energy-efficient solar hot water, double glazing and direct foreshore access via the property’s own easement.

This is a rare opportunity to secure a home that has been lovingly crafted and held by its original owners, offering a standard of coastal living that is as functional as it is breathtaking.

The property will be sold by Set Date on Wednesday July 15.

Contact Greg Price on 0419 337 441 or Brian Silver on 0407 347 509 at Alex Scott and Staff Cowes to arrange a private inspection.