Retro Kingston Road home on a huge North Wonthaggi corner block

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

ON the market for the first time since it was built in 1974 this remarkable retro home on a 1960sqm corner allotment in North Wonthaggi is offered for sale by Expressions of Interest.

Full of original character and charm, the property features four generously sized bedrooms plus a study that can easily serve as a fifth bedroom, with ample space for the whole family.

Two separate dining rooms provide versatility, and either could be converted into another bedroom to suit larger households.

Three bathrooms ensure convenience for busy families, and a large rumpus room doubles as a bar that is perfect for entertaining friends and family.

A wine cellar adds a touch of luxury for those who appreciate a fine vintage.

Outside, the expansive fenced yard offers a safe haven for children and pets, while the outdoor pool, though in need of a little love, presents the opportunity to create a dream backyard oasis.

A double garage and the potential for further development complete a rare offering on a substantial North Wonthaggi corner block.

Expressions of Interest close at 4pm on Friday June 26.

Contact Mick Chambers on 0418 349 783 or Alex Scott and Staff Wonthaggi on 5672 1911 to arrange an inspection.