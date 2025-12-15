Saints kick off Community Camp

Newhaven College Junior School were thrilled to welcome St Kilda AFL FC players Tom De Koning, Tobie Travaglia, Daniel Butler, Patrick Said and Paddy Dow on their last day of school. Pictured with principal Tony Corr, head of junior school Cath Huther and PE/sports teacher Jaclyn Clark.

ST KILDA Football Club headed to South Gippsland last week for its 2025 AFL Community Camp, spending two days engaging with locals through clinics, school visits and junior football clubs across the region.



The tour began on Monday afternoon at Leongatha Recreation Reserve, where players hosted an AFL Auskick Super Clinic. More than 150 young footballers travelled from across South Gippsland to take part, with Saints players running skills sessions, drills and games for all in attendance.



Players also visited several junior football clubs, including Wonthaggi and Inverloch-Kongwak, connecting with the next generation of local talent and the volunteers who support their development.



Tuesday saw the group spread right across the region to meet students from a wide range of schools, delivering Q&A sessions and signing opportunities. Schools included Wonthaggi North, St Joseph’s Korumburra, Tarwin Lower, Bass Coast Specialist (Wonthaggi), Powlett River, Loch, Fish Creek and District, Bass Valley, Bass Coast College Wonthaggi, Poowong, St Laurence O’Toole, Leongatha, Toora, Foster, Newhaven, Cowes and San Remo.



The visit was part of the AFL’s ongoing commitment to strengthening ties with regional communities, while acknowledging the vital role local clubs, schools and families play in growing the game.



Saints midfielder and proud Gippsland product Sam Flanders said it was special to return to the area he grew up in. “I’m really proud to be from Gippsland and very grateful to be part of bringing AFL football out to the region,” Mr Flanders said.



“I know how much an AFL player visit can mean to kids in country areas. Now, being on the other side of it, that responsibility isn’t lost on me.



“I hope these visits inspire kids to keep chasing their footy dreams and help more talent from the region make it to the elite level.”



Newhaven College principal Tony Corr got involved, as he has been a member of the St Kilda Football Club for 40 years. He said it was an unforgettable day, thanks to the amazing players Tom De Koning, Tobie Travaglia, Daniel Butler, Patrick



Said and Paddy Dow for visiting Newhaven College on Tuesday, December 9.



The students had an incredible time engaging with the players, asking questions and getting their St Kilda merchandise signed. The players shared their insights and experiences, making this a day the students will never forget. It was fantastic to see everyone so excited and involved.

Having been a St Kilda FC member for 40 years, Newhaven College principal Tony Corr was very pleased to welcome St Kilda AFL FC players to the College on Tuesday, December 9. From left, Paddy Dow, Daniel Butler, Tony Corr, Tobie Travaglia, Tom De Koning and Patrick Said.