Saltwater Soul brings coastal vibes to Wonthaggi fashion

A family affair at Saltwater Soul, where Kerri McGrath, Indie Dunlop and Tegan Dunlop work together in the Billson Street store. W040226

SALTWATER Soul might still be fairly new on Billson Street, but the idea behind it was brewing for years.

Found at 15 Billson Street, the Wonthaggi surf and streetwear store is run by locals Tegan Dunlop and her mum Kerri McGrath, who were both born and raised in Wonthaggi.

Both being longtime lovers of clothes and shopping, the pair often spoke about potentially doing something together.

With the coast right on their doorstep and a beach lifestyle shaping their days, a surf wear shop felt like the right option.

Saltwater Soul opened in April 2025, at a time when both women were ready for a change.

For Ms Dunlop, it lined up perfectly with her kids being at school and the urge to take on more work.

For Ms McGrath, it was about filling time again, with the grandkids now in class too.

When the opportunity came up, they didn’t overthink it, but rather simply went for it, as a family.

Step inside and you get the vibe they were chasing from the start.

“We have tried to create a store that radiates a relaxed, coastal and happy vibe,” they said.

It’s the kind of store where you can take your time, have a proper look around and not feel like you have to be a certain age or style to belong.

“We stock some of the best brands in surf and street wear including Rhythm, Rusty, Thrills, Brixton, RVCA, Sisstr, Vissla, All About Eve, Sun Bum, Slow Tide, Aloha Collection and more,” Ms McGrath said.

The name Saltwater Soul came from a simple moment.

“We actually just said it out loud one day randomly and it stuck. We loved it! We feel like it represents us and our love of the beach and our coast. Any time our soul needs soothing, we head to the beach!” the pair said.

If you ask them what has been most rewarding so far, the answer comes easy: happy customers and great feedback, with plenty of locals returning through the doors.

“Seeing happy customers and the great feedback we have had since opening. We have so many returning customers which we appreciate so much.”