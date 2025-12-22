Shared path nears finish line

Surveyors have returned to Surf Parade in Inverloch as part of planning and design work to complete the shared pathway from Ozone Street to Goroke Street. B06_5125

A DECADE-LONG wait for Inverloch’s shared pathway along Surf Parade could soon be over.

Survey works are now underway for the final 550m section between Ozone Street and Goroke Street.

Despite a report from DEECA in May last year which warned of the likely impact of sand erosion and advising against the removal of any more vegetation in the area Stage 3B of the pathway finally appears to be back on track.

Surveys are currently being conducted as part of planning and design work before the project is re-submitted to Bass Coast Council for a final decision early next year.

Bass Coast Shire Cr Mat Morgan said the local community had been waiting for a decade to get this path done.

“I know the community is fairly split on their preferred model, but if I learned one thing from door knocking all of Inverloch last year, it’s that the overwhelming majority of our community is supportive of the path,” Cr Morgan said.

“Once complete, people will be able to safely ride from Inverloch township, all the way through the surf beach and then connect to the new Inverloch to Wonthaggi trail.”

Asked to choose between DEECA’s preference for one-way traffic and parking spaces along Surf Parade, or two way traffic without parking local opinion has been divided.

“Too close to call,” was one comment.

“Instead of finishing the footpath and parking in the same manner as the footpath which has already been built with parking and two way traffic, they have cancelled this and given the community two sub optimal options and are actively trying to force the community into accepting one of these two proposals,” one resident said.

“Walkers, joggers, park runners, bike riders, beach goers, tourists, seniors, children, those with disabilities will all be impacted.”

Traffic modelling undertaken by independent experts found the preferred option of a one-way road and full parking in Surf Parade between Ozone and Goroke Streets offered the most benefit to the community.

The preferred option was endorsed by council in May 2024 and according to Engage Bass Coast a community update could be available by mid-2026 or earlier.

Stage 3B of the pathway is expected to be completed by 2026 subject to funding.