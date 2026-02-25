Sharks overpower Wonthaggi Club

Mohamed Ashik Mohamed Nizard in action for Wonthaggi Club on Saturday. Tk05_0826

C GRADE, DIVISION 1

IT was second versus third in C1 as Wonthaggi Club took on Phillip Island at Bass Coast College’s Dudley Campus on Saturday.

Although Club was a step above on the ladder, Phillip Island proved to be too strong on the day.

Club’s opening bowlers were in fine form with Angus Benetti and Mohamed Ashik Mohamed Nizar taking three early wickets between them.

Dale Robinson and captain Michael Cleary steadied the ship for Phillip Island, each putting 45 runs on the scoreboard.

Sam Liddle and Ryan McGuirk put the pressure on the visiting side, taking two wickets each.

However, Phillip Island’s tailenders managed to get the job done with Drew Fusinato, Sonny McMillan and Zack Hughes making 20, 26 and 20* respectively.

Club was challenged with chasing 204.

For Club, Mitchell Davey opened and managed to hit 31 runs.

However, Phillip Island’s bowlers stepped up and restricted the run rate, which saw Club all out for 130.

Club president Luke McGuirk said despite Saturday’s loss, the C1 side was having a solid season, much of it spent on top of the ladder.

Phillip Island’s A1 captain Daniel Mock said the C1 side has played a consistent season and is shaping up well for the upcoming finals series.

For Club, A1 and C2 had the bye this week.

Over at McMahon Reserve, Club’s B1 eleven was taking on Nerrena and posted a good score of 323.

The standout was Kai Allison, who had a patient innings to make 84 runs before he was run out.

Some excellent low order hitting also pushed the score up.

Club will be defending its score this Saturday.

Club is also excited for the U15s semi-final coming up this weekend.

The young side has had an excellent season, remaining undefeated.

“We’re hoping the club can come along and get behind them,” McGuirk said.

For Phillip Island, the A1 side took on the Imperials at the Leongatha Recreation Reserve.

The Imps won the toss and chose to bat.

A couple of early wickets from Tim and Thomas Niven had Phillip Island in a great position early, with Tom bowling his best game for the season.

Tom ended up taking four wickets for the day.

The Imps were bowled out for 74 and Phillip Island went into bat for 30 overs.

Phillip Island lost a few wickets early, but Mock and Tom Niven will be at the crease going into this weekend.

Mock has made 42*.

Having made the runs required, Phillip Island will be looking to go for an outright win this Saturday.