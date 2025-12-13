Strong start to the season for Leongatha Sharks

Pictured at the first South Gippsland Swimming Association carnival of the season are head coach Lorri McKenzie, club president Bec Kranen, team captains Brooklyn Packer and Jayden Saario, along with four of the Sharks’ younger swimmers – Lyndsay and Georgia Kranen, Maycie Campbell and Navy Morehouse; with a generous cheque donation by Pakenham Trophies & Awards.

THE Leongatha Sharks made a splash hosting the first South Gippsland Swimming Association carnival for the 2025–26 summer season, welcoming more than 100 swimmers from four clubs across the region.



Swimmers from Leongatha, Korumburra, Corner Inlet and Phillip Island gathered for the exciting season opener, which showcased both experienced competitors and enthusiastic newcomers.



A highlight of the carnival was the introduction of the club’s new timing system, making it easier for swimmers to track their progress and improvement throughout the season. The system received positive feedback from competitors, coaches and families alike.



The event also highlighted the strong community spirit within the South Gippsland swimming clubs, with many experienced swimmers stepping up to support and encourage the newer members.



“It was fantastic to see all the families and clubs pulling together to make the day so enjoyable for the kids,” a club spokesperson said.



“It was also great to see the club captains being so involved and really making the younger swimmers feel comfortable. The atmosphere was positive, supportive and full of excitement.”



With a successful carnival now behind them, the Leongatha Sharks are looking ahead with enthusiasm and confidence as the 2025–26 season gets underway. The club is also looking forward to competing at the upcoming carnivals held at the region’s beautiful outdoor pools and is excited to support the other clubs in the same way they so strongly supported Leongatha.