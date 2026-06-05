Twilight win caps strong United weekend

Gippsland United’s Xavier Nardone in action against the Casey Comets at the weekend. Photo: Warragul and Drouin Gazette.

GIPPSLAND United’s Senior Men delivered an impressive all-round performance in their first twilight fixture of the season, securing a well-earned 2-0 victory over Casey Comets.

The opening half was defined by a fierce midfield battle, where Xavier Nardone, Abraham Konyi and Levi Colantuono gradually asserted control.

Their dominance helped Gippsland build momentum and apply sustained pressure on the Comets’ defence.

That pressure paid off late in the first half when a defensive lapse from Casey allowed Alex Pop to capitalise, calmly finishing to give Gippsland the lead heading into the break.

The second half remained a determined contest, with Casey pushing forward in search of an equaliser.

The decisive moment came in the 83rd minute when Gippsland earned a corner.

Connor Dastey delivered a precise ball into the box, finding Cooper Coleman, who rose above the pack to head home the second goal and spark scenes of celebration with Gippsland’s bench rushing to congratulate him.

The Reserves also started well, taking a 1-0 lead through a fine goal from David Pop, but after the break Casey worked their way back into the match and scored twice late to take the points 2-1.

The boys now enjoy a rare weekend off due to the King’s Birthday long weekend and will return to action against Berwick City on June 13.

The senior women put in a hard-fought effort but went down 7-0 to Kings Domain FC, who proved clinical in front of goal and controlled large periods of the match.

The junior boys travelled to Oakleigh to take on Monash City Villarreal FC, a club performing strongly across all age groups this season.

The Under 18s held firm defensively in a tight, disciplined contest, with both sides

cancelling each other out to finish 0-0 and Gippsland earning a valuable away point.

The Under 16s went down 3-2 in an entertaining five-goal match, with Taolin McNeil and Franklyn Abbisogni finding the net to keep United competitive throughout.

The Under 15s lost a tight contest 2-1, with Aidan Izlemek scoring as the side continued to push for an equaliser late.

The Under 14s produced a disciplined and composed top-of-the-table performance to secure a 2-0 win.

Kingston Vella broke through midfield early to set up Romeo Vitale, who

finished confidently to open the scoring.

Early in the second half, Gippsland doubled their lead through Jayden Ryan after capitalising on a Villarreal error, and from there the team managed the game professionally to defend a clean sheet.

The Under 13s started well and controlled much of the first half but were unable to find the breakthrough despite creating opportunities.

Just 20 seconds into the second half, a defensive error led to a turnover and Riley Nankervis was on hand to capitalise, calmly slotting home.

The remainder of the match was a hard-fought contest before Tayt Talerico was brought down in the box late in the game and stepped up to convert the penalty, sealing a 2-0 win.

The pre-BYSL Under 12s produced a dominant display to secure a comprehensive 7-0 win over Endeavour United.

Endeavour set up defensively in the first half, with Gippsland taking a 1-0 lead into the break despite creating several chances.

After half-time Gippsland lifted the tempo and completely controlled the match, scoring six unanswered goals in a strong second-half performance.