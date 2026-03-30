Trakmaster Club visit a boost for Korumburra

Trakmaster Off-Road Caravan Club is boosting the local economy with a visit to the Korumburra Showgrounds.

Brenda and Ray Lawn of Emerald take it easy at the Korumburra Showgrounds.

KORUMBURRA has been treated to a visit from members of the Trakmaster Off-Road Caravan Club, who have brought a happy vibe to the Showgrounds and town, boosting the local economy in the process.

Club president Ron Smith enjoys the social aspect of the group, Sentinel-Times, experiencing that while chatting to members.

With many of them over the age of 80, Ron is hopeful of younger people joining, pointing out that there are always second-hand Trakmaster caravans available and the club encourages those buying them to consider becoming members.

He and his wife, Judi, bought their caravan about 14 years ago, with it being a 1999 model and the 68th Trakmaster produced overall.

“There were 1,000 built, and we’ve got about 270 in the club,” Ron said.

Ron and Judi Smith with their 1999 Trakmaster caravan, Ron being President of the Trakmaster Off-Road Caravan Club.

Local member Paul Knox organised for the current gathering to be held in Korumburra and did much of the planning for the event, enlisting the help of various others.

Brenda and Ray Lawn of Emerald have been on many trips with their Trakmaster, highlights including taking it across Australia through the middle, and on the Birdsville Track.

Such is the caravan’s durability, Brenda described the notoriously rough Gibb River Road as “easy”, she and Ray, like most of those in the club, having a Toyota Land Cruiser to tow their van.

“Pretty well anywhere the cars will go, the vans will go,” Ray said, with Brenda pointing out that the common trait of those in the Trakmaster group is a love of outback off-road travel.

“It’s a great club; 99 per cent of us are retired, and it’s just really the camaraderie and having a good time,” Ray remarked.

The couple explained that often a group consisting of about six to eight vans sets off on a trip together, its members organising who takes what in the way of recovery equipment and replacement parts, with someone on such trips generally possessing the necessary mechanical knowledge.

Travel is likely to be restricted for most members for the near future, given the soaring cost of fuel, Ray noting it is not just price but concerns about the availability of diesel in more remote places and understanding priority may need to be given to those such as farmers.

While made for heavy-duty off-road travel, Trakmaster caravans offer comfort and liveability, all being custom-built.

One might include a shower and toilet, queen bed, kitchen and lounge, but there are an array of internal configurations.

Those staying in Korumburra have enjoyed activities such as clay target shooting, bowls and Klop, a game using wooden pegs, also checking out local dairy farms, one with a rotary setup and another a robotic one.

Shepparton’s Peter, Glenda and Kate Wellfare enjoyed a visit to Coal Creek, Kate happily feeding the ducks.

In town, she was pleased to continue her tradition of buying souvenir t-shirts in the places she visits, supporting local business Countrywide Clothing in the process.

Peter, Kate and Glenda Wellfare are back at the Korumburra Showgrounds after checking out Coal Creek during their week away with other members of the Trakmaster Off-Road Caravan Club.

As well as spending money in local shops, members eat out during their time in town, with a large group booked into the Chinese restaurant, and everything is planned well ahead to support but not overwhelm businesses.

Some meals are provided at the Showgrounds by local service groups, enabling those organisations to raise funds for the causes they support.

There was a barbecue dinner on the gathering’s opening day, and a weekend roast in the clubrooms, with a Tuesday breakfast scheduled for the gathering’s final full day. Korumburra Lions Club is responsible for the barbecue and breakfast, and Koringal Women’s Service Club handles the roast.

“They were very happy with their meal,” Korumburra Lions Club President Jan Hutton said of the response to the barbecue.

While delighted with the boost the catering provides to the club’s funds to run its important projects, she has also been pleased to see members of the Trakmaster group supporting businesses in town, both shops and hospitality operations.