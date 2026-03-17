Victorian Government Landcare Grants are now open

Landcare and environmental volunteer groups across the state can apply for grants of up to $20,000 for projects and $500 for support, from now until April 23, 2026.

Applications are open for the 2026 Landcare Grants. Image: Members of the Bass Coast Landcare Network.

LANDCARE volunteers across Bass Coast and South Gippsland can transform landscapes, protect endangered local species and maintain community spaces and gardens through the 2026 Victorian Government Landcare Grants, which opened on March 8.

Landcare and environmental volunteer groups make a significant contribution to communities by managing projects that restore and enhance parks, coastlines, nature reserves and waterways.

Landcare and environmental volunteer groups across the state can apply for grants of up to $20,000 for projects and $500 for support, from now until April 23, 2026.

For more information, visit environment.vic.gov.au/grants/victorian-landcare-grants