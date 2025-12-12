Virtual fencing technology has been given the green light

Minister for Agriculture, Ros Spence, during a demonstration of virtual fencing technology at Agriculture Victoria’s Ellinbank SmartFarm in Gippsland.

VICTORIAN livestock farmers are set to be boosted by huge productivity gains after the Minister for Agriculture, Ros Spence, announced the new regulations under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1986, giving farmers access to virtual fencing and herding technology for use across Victorian farms.

The cutting-edge technology allows livestock farmers to guide and contain livestock without physical fences.

Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) President Brett Hosking said the long-awaited decision was set to transform farm management, animal welfare, and industry sustainability in one of Australia’s largest livestock sectors.

“This is a huge step forward that will deliver real, on-farm productivity and welfare benefits for dairy and livestock farmers across Victoria.”

“We’ve been working hard to get to this decision from the very beginning. Victoria’s livestock and dairy sector is poised to see productivity gains in excess of tens of millions of dollars and is now ready to step into the future.”

“This announcement is the culmination of years of behind-the-scenes work, and we thank Minister for Agriculture Ros Spence for backing this technology and working with us to get it done,” Mr Hosking said.

United Dairyfarmers of Victoria President Bernie Free said the green-lighting of the technology will help ensure Victoria’s dairy industry has the certainty it needs to innovate and remain globally competitive.

“Virtual fencing technology is an absolute game-changer for Victorian dairy farmers. It allows farmers to rotate pastures more efficiently, protect environmentally sensitive areas, improve animal health outcomes and provide a safer work environment.”

“Victoria is already Australia’s dairy industry powerhouse. This move is set to reinforce that mantle and set the platform for the potential of huge growth in our local sector.”

“We have continually advocated for a regulatory framework that keeps pace with innovation, while maintaining strong animal welfare standards. The outcome announced on Wednesday, December 10, achieves exactly that, and it sets an exciting precedent for the years ahead,” Mr Free said.

A demonstration of virtual fencing technology took place at Agriculture Victoria’s Ellinbank SmartFarm in Gippsland between July 2024 and May 2025 – giving famers a better understanding close to home.

Dairy cattle were fitted with solar-powered smart collars that use audio, vibration and electronic cues to contain animals within a virtual fence and guide them to areas of the farm via a mobile phone app. The system also allowed farm staff to monitor the cows’ location, health and reproductive status.

The trial demonstrated how virtual fencing technology can enhance livestock management, enabling farmers to monitor animal health and location in real time. Cows adapted well to the system, with milk yields remaining consistent with expectations.