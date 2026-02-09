Visage brings holistic facial rejuvenation to Leongatha

The Visage Dento-Facial Cosmetics team at the Leongatha launch event on Thursday evening.

LEONGATHA business Visage Dento-Facial Cosmetics held its launch event on Thursday evening with attendees enjoying generous hospitality and seeing demonstrations of some of the available treatments to help people look and feel their best.

The expert Visage team offers advanced facial rejuvenation and cosmetic treatments to enhance and complement your smile.

“You smile with your whole face, not just the teeth,” founder and owner Dr Dean Kim said, his extensive experience as a local cosmetic dentist leading him to take a more holistic approach.

He said community members have been taking an interest in what is happening at the Bair Street site and he is excited to declare the business fully operational.

“We are complementing cosmetic dentistry with dermal therapy and cosmetic medicine, with the cosmetic medicine and dermal therapy provided at Visage clinic,” Dr Kim said, explaining South Gippsland Dental Clinic handles the cosmetic dentistry.

Dermal therapies at Visage include chemical peels, facials, microneedling, radio frequency treatment, IPL and LED therapy.

Clinic coordinator Emily McGillivray said the focus is on long-term skin health and rejuvenation.

“We look beyond individual treatments and consider lifestyle, diet and overall wellbeing to address the underlying causes, not just the symptoms,” Ms McGillivray said.

Cosmetic injectables such as dermal fillers and Botox are also available.

Dr Kim outlined the expertise of the team, including his experience as a dentist and further qualifications as an accredited Fellow of the International Academy for Dental Facial Aesthetics, having also completed a Master’s degree in Aesthetic Dentistry at King’s College London.

Bella Kim is a dermal therapist with a strong background in pharmacy and skin health.

Ms McGillivray holds a degree in Applied Health Science (Dermal Therapy).

Registered nurse Katrina Di Mauro, who holds a postgraduate diploma in cosmetic nursing and injectables, will join the clinic in March.

“We’ve got highly qualified professionals here to look after people’s health and aesthetics in one place,” Dr Kim said.

He stressed that Visage focuses on delivering evidence-based practice and uses the latest technology.

The business takes a holistic approach, developing a treatment plan for each client that considers all aspects of health and aesthetics rather than focusing on selling a specific service or product.

A comprehensive skin analysis is part of the process in developing a treatment plan that is then discussed in detail with the client.

Diet and lifestyle habits are considered with the aim of going beyond providing remedies by addressing causative factors.

Dr Kim has been a dentist at South Gippsland Dental Clinic for 14 years.

“What I love about being a dentist is to restore people’s health but also the confidence to smile again,” he said, with Visage enhancing that confidence through its comprehensive treatments.

“It’s a space where innovation, skill and compassion come together to help people look and feel their best every day,” Dr Kim said of Visage.