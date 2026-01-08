We're Hiring

We currently have a full time/part time position available in our Gift and Homewares Store, and we are especially interested in hearing from people who have existing retail experience although not essential.

The applicant would require:

• A good work ethic

• Be reliable and committed

• Be self-motivated

• Customer focused

• Willing to work individually or as part of a team

• Be willing to work on a rotating Saturday roster

Position

• Full time and or part time position available

If this sounds like you, please send your application including a cover letter detailing your experience and what you would bring to the role along with your resume to: branch@awsmith.com.au

Or Attention: The Manager A.W. Smith & Sons

15 McCartin Street, Leongatha VIC 3953

Applications close Friday, January 30