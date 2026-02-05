What You Don’t Know, an island-set psychological thriller

Local author Sandi Wallace launched her latest novel, What You Don't Know, at the Phillip Island Library.

Crime writer Sandi Wallace speaking at her official book launch of psychological thriller, What You Don’t Know, at Berninneit.

CRIME writer, Sandi Wallace, held her official book launch of What You Don’t Know at Berninneit recently, a successful day for the author who recently made the move to Bass Coast.

Sandi said it was a perfect day. “We had a packed house at Phillip Island Library, and the audience was very warm and enthusiastic, asking terrific questions and getting involved in the conversation about my new island-set psychological thriller and my writing practice,” said Sandi.

The book trailer, produced with live actors, was launched at the event, giving the audience a real insight into the storyline. “The trailer is eliciting a ‘wow! I want to see that movie.”

Sandi’s book What You Don’t Know is available online and in bookstores in paperback, e-book and hardcover. Visit sandiwallace.com.au for more information.