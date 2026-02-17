Wickets tumble as Stingrays score a narrow victory over Club

Inverloch secures the narrowest of victories at Thompson Reserve despite Wonthaggi Club skipper Joel Brann taking five wickets.

Joel Brann (c) had already taken 3 wickets before drinks in the second day of the A1 recognition round match against Inverloch at Thompson Reserve. B41_0726

A MIGHTY performance by Wonthaggi Club skipper Joel Brann taking five wickets on the final day of the A1 recognition round match against Inverloch at Thompson Reserve failed to prevent the Stingrays taking the narrowest of victories in a hard-fought game.

Fresh from claiming the Alan Rankin Memorial Trophy for the most outstanding player in the Gippsland Cricket League Joel had the Stingrays reeling by the first drinks break with the wickets of Cooper Newman (bowled), Riley Harris (lbw) and Ron Abeysinghe (c Jack Sheerin).

Kit Rotthier caught by Lochlan Mclean one of five wickets to fall to Joel Brann (c). B43_0726

Inverloch’s Kit Rotthier (25) and Ty Debono (24) provided some composed batting temporally keeping Club at bay. The dismissal of Rotthier, Brann’s fourth victim, caught at first slip by Lochlan McLean, at 5/97 triggered a fall of wickets in quick succession.

Drew Herbert then bowled Debono before Brann had experienced Stingray batsman Walter Taberner out without scoring (c Jack Sheerin) as Inverloch’s prospects looked shaky at 7/99.

Skipper David Newman (27) and Will Rankin (21) came together and their eighth wicket partnership of 43 proved critical. However, the game’s result returned to a knife’s edge with Ryan Thomas claiming both their wickets.

Jakeb Thomas (vc) finished the day with a respectable 1/28 off 16 overs. B44_0726

Needing 16 runs, Harry Butcher (13 off 43) and Lewis Rankin (6 off 22) inched their team across the line in the 78th over. Inverloch reaching their target of 169 with a wicket to spare.

Rhys Newman scored 19 runs for Inverloch before being bowled lbw by Jakeb Thomas. B42_0726

Stingray’s vice-captain said the partnership of Will Rankin and David Newman changed the game.

“A good team performance giving us a chance to get a top two spot,” Rankin said.

Brann, who finished with 5/30 off eight overs paid tribute to his team’s fielding efforts in their bid to defend 168 and said it had been an even contest all match.