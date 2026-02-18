Wickets tumble as Stingrays score a narrow victory over Club

Kit Rotthier played correctly before being one of five wickets to fall to Joel Brann. B43_0726

By Bruce Wardley

A MIGHTY performance by Wonthaggi Club skipper Joel Brann taking five wickets on the final day of the A1 recognition round match against Inverloch at Thompson Reserve failed to prevent the Stingrays taking the narrowest of victories in a hard fought game.



Fresh from claiming the Alan Rankin Memorial Trophy for the most outstanding player in the Gippsland Cricket League, Brann had the Stingrays reeling by the first drinks break with the wickets of Cooper Newman (bowled), Riley Harris (lbw) and Ron Abeysinghe (c Jack Sheerin).



Inverloch’s Kit Rotthier (25) and Ty Debono (240 provided some composed batting, temporarily keeping Club at bay.



The dismissal of Rotthier, Brann’s fourth victim, caught at first slip by Lochlan Mclean, at 5/97 triggered a fall of wickets in quick succession.



Drew Herbert then bowled Debono before Brann had experienced Stingray batsmen Walter Taberner out without scoring (c Jack Sheerin) as Inverloch’s prospects looked shaky at 7/99.



Skipper David Newman (27) and Will Rankin (21) came together and their eighth wicket partnership of 43 proved critical. However the game’s result returned to a knife’s edge with Ryan Thomas claiming both their wickets.



Needing 16 runs, Harry Butcher (13 off 43) and Lewis Rankin (6 off 22) inched their team across the line in the 78th over. Inverloch reaching their target of 169 with a wicket to spare.



Stingrays’ vice-captain Lewis Rankin said the partnership of Will Rankin and David Newman changed the game.



“A good team performance giving us a chance to get a top two spot,” Rankin said.

Brann, who finished with 5/30 off eight overs. paid tribute to his team’s fielding efforts in their bid to defend 168 and said it had been an even contest all match.