Wonthaggi Club too good but Nerrena gets another shot

Mark McCall delivers for Wonthaggi Club on his way to figures of 2/16 off 13 overs in his side’s A1 win over Nerrena. A51_1126

By Andrew Paloczi



WONTHAGGI Club’s A1 side narrowly secured top spot on the ladder after comfortably seeing off the visiting Nerrena by 130 runs, the Redcaps succumbing for just 105 despite a solid start from openers Jack Curtis (41) and Mitch Clark (23).



Tadgh Gannon’s patient 13 off 41 balls proved to be the only other double-figure score for Nerrena.



It was a productive day for Ryan and Jakeb Thomas, snavelling 3/28 and 3/8 respectively, Jakeb managing a couple of his wickets in one of his 10 tidy overs.



Mark McCall dismissed the last bit of Nerrena resistance when he trapped Gannon LBW, finishing with a couple of wickets off his miserly 13 overs that conceded just 16 runs.



After that point, the remaining batsmen couldn’t manage more than a handful of runs.



Skipper Joel Brann also managed two wickets, going for 25 runs off his seven overs.



Nerrena has an immediate opportunity to atone when the fourth-placed side again takes on Wonthaggi Club in a two-day semi-final, with Inverloch and OMK to battle for the other A1 Grand Final spot.

Tadgh Gannon lets a delivery pass by harmlessly but his later dismissal proved the end of Nerrena’s resistance against Wonthaggi Club in A1 competition. A50_1126

Mitch Croatto shows fine judgement on this occasion but his stay for Nerrena was brief, being dismissed by Wonthaggi Club for one run. A52_1126