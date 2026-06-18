Standard letter sparks flood planning confusion

Cornelis Leening of Foster is not concerned about the impact of South Gippsland Shire Council’s proposed Planning Scheme Amendment on him. a03_2426

IN FOSTER, Sentinel-Times heard concerns about the impact on property prices and insurance premiums for land included in South Gippsland Shire Council’s proposal to apply a Planning Scheme Amendment related to flood risk.

Toora’s Terese English, whose property is for sale, attended the drop-in feedback session at Foster’s Manna Gum Community House.

Terese English of Toora attended the drop-in session in Foster to learn more about South Gippsland Shire Council’s intended Planning Scheme Amendment and how it may impact her. a02_2426

“I’m frightened my property value will go through the floor and my insurance premium through the roof,” she said before speaking to council’s senior strategic planning officer Chantal Lenthall.

Ms English learned that nothing has changed regarding flood mapping related to her property, with it already falling under a Land Subject to Inundation Overlay.

She had concerns that a new Flood Overlay would apply to her property but that is not the case.

Council confirmed that in meeting its legislative requirements regarding the potential Planning Scheme Amendment, it was required to send letters to property owners whose land would be included in the Amendment regardless of whether that would have any practical impact on them.

A standard letter sent to all affected property owners appears to have led to assumptions about what will apply to their land.

“The property you own and/or live in is affected by this Draft Planning Scheme Amendment C-135sgip,” the letter states, noting, “This project aims to improve flood resilience and safety across the shire.”

The letter advises recipients that to see how the updated flood controls affect their property with overlays, they should visit the map portal and amendment documents at southgippsland.vic.gov.au/C135

It is explained that an overlay is a planning control covering an area where building and works may require a planning permit, and that it is applied so that a particular matter, such as flooding, can be considered.

“Typically, such overlays do not require a permit for minor works and do not prevent building,” it is stated.

People are encouraged to visit southgippsland.vic.gov.au/C135 for a full copy of the draft amendment information.

This web page includes a mapping portal where landowners can see how their land is affected, a copy of all the draft amendment and supporting documents, frequently asked questions and notice of preparation, details of community information drop-in and booking sessions, information about making a submission, and a link to council’s submission portal.

Submissions indicating people’s support or objection to the proposed Planning Scheme Amendment must be made by 5pm on Monday July 6.

That can be done via council’s consultation portal, which can be accessed at southgippsland.vic.gov.au/C135

Those with queries regarding this matter are encouraged to call council on 5662 9200 or email council@southgippsland.vic.gov.au

As previously reported, council did not undertake flood mapping, with that work carried out by the West Gippsland Catchment Management Authority and other State Government agencies, and council stressing that now the studies have been undertaken, it has a responsibility to update the Planning Scheme to incorporate the findings.

That relates to community safety, ensuring property owners and prospective owners understand flood risks and can factor that into new building projects through measures such as ensuring finished floor heights are above likely flood levels.

Cornelis Leening, who lives in Foster’s Mine Road, said he understands council’s reasoning for wanting to incorporate information from flood studies into its Planning Scheme, believing it is about covering its bases so it is not held responsible for future flooding events.

While he is one of those landowners to have received a letter, with his property backing onto a creek, he is unconcerned about the practical flood risk, saying the creek would have to rise by 10 to 15 metres, and does not believe he will be affected if his land is included in the intended Planning Scheme Amendment.