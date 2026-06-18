How Jordan Crugnale is racing to the finish line

Following a busy round of sitting days in State Parliament, Bass MP Jordan Crugnale has been doing the rounds of local community groups but the plight of Phillip Island, post-MotoGP, is never far from her mind.

THERE’S only five months left until State Bass MP Jordan Crugnale’s eight-year stint in State Parliament comes to an end but the pace has quickened, if anything, to get things done while there’s still time.

Last week the Sentinel-Times visited State Parliament and in between answering the voting bells Ms Crugnale sat down to talk about the Bass electorate.

Top of the list is responding to the loss of the Phillip Island MotoGP, where there’s a lot going on.

“Together with the council, I’m constantly in contact with the Minister for Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos, and we’re expecting an announcement this year about what goes into that timeslot (October 2027),” Ms Crugnale said.

“He’s right across what the council, community and business are saying, and what the community is looking for, and we saw that with his responses to PAEC (Public Accounts and Estimates Committee hearings) last month.”

As well as committing to a calendar of events to replace the MotoGP in 2027, Minister Dimopoulos said “My aspiration is to announce well before this October’s MotoGP what will replace it in 2027”.

“And it’s not just what happens in October 2027,” Ms Crugnale said.

“It’s also about attracting other events across the year and expanding what we already have including the Island Whale Festival, Ocean Sounds, the shearwaters, the motor sports, the surfing events and all the rest.

“Just getting more of the people who visit the penguins to stay overnight would take care of much of that,” she said.

“But we’re also looking at the car ferry again, there’s more buses, the opening of the spa, and developing more visitor opportunities like glamping, star gazing and the like.

“The bridge works have started at San Remo and we’re preparing the tender for the Newhaven Jetty works. We’d expect that to go to market in a few weeks’ time.

“We’ve met with Nature Parks, Destination Phillip Island, facilitated meetings for council with Government Ministers and when the Minister makes an announcement (about what comes after the MotoGP), that’s not all.”

“There’s family education priorities but beyond that, no, I don’t know what I’ll do next,” said the former teacher and volunteer firefighter.

Ms Crugnale also spoke last week to highlight the 20 per cent vehicle registration rebate, urging everyone to claim it online.

“My team is available to provide assistance, and we’ll be conducting outreach across the community to help people access the rebate,” she said.

Visit https://www.service.vic.gov.au/rego-rebate

Ms Crugnale last week announced funding for the following Bass Coast groups: Bass Valley Community Group Inc for Bass Hall roof restoration, $43,632; Grantville Recreation Reserve Committee of Management for bathroom refurbishment works, $41,280; Corinella & District Community Centre for the Comforting the Community of Corinella project, $17,120; Phillip Island Nature Parks for the Surfies Point Lookout project, $49,023; and Bass Coast Shire Council for San Remo Marine Parade renewal works, $50,000.

Projects in South Gippsland to receive funding are the Mirboo North Scout Hall revitalisation, $36,120; the Hallston Mechanics Institute hall refurbishment, $31,926; the Lyrebird Arts Council sound and lighting infrastructure upgrade, $30,635; the Poowong Community Consultative Committee Pioneer Pack Horse artwork, $31,600; Buffalo Community Centre safety improvements, $13,988; the Korumburra Scout Hall upgrade, $50,000; the Tarwin Lower Mechanics Institute Hall kitchen refurbishment, $22,000; Dumbalk Hall upgrade stage 1, $49,023; and the Welshpool Recreation Reserve amenities upgrade, $48,000.