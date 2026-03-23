Age no barrier for Gentleman of the Day at Woolamai

Fashions on the Field at the Woolamai & District Racing Club Phillip Island Health Hub Race Day was well supported with Most Fashionable Junior, Gentleman of the Day, Lady of the Day, Best Millinery and Best Locally Sourced Outfit.

Smiles all round for Phillip Island Health Hub Race Day Fashions on the Field winners Carlie Owen, Niki Howells-Schramm, Michael McAlpine, Kim Wilmes and Arlyn Marinas. B38_1226

ABOUT to tour Australia with his daughter to celebrate his 97th birthday, Duncan McGilp happily accepted 3rd place in Gentleman of the Day at the Woolamai races.

Proof perhaps that men can only improve with age, Gentleman of the Day winner Michael McAlpine ended the day surrounded by this year’s women prize-winners.

Phillip Island Health Hub Race Day Fashions on the Field is always well supported with Most Fashionable Junior, Gentleman of the Day, Lady of the Day, Best Millinery and Best Locally Sourced Outfit.

Winner of Lady of the Day at the Phillip Island Health Hub Race Day meeting at Woolamai was Niki Howells-Schramm with runner-up Kim Wilmes. B37_1226

Experienced Fashions on the Field competitor and event organiser Jess Wilson said the judges looked for individual style and cohesiveness with outfits suitable for the season.

Fashions on the Field judge Jess Wilson and Chairman of the Bendigo Community Bank (San Remo, Cowes and Grantville) John Matthew with the Phillip Island Health Hub Race Day Gentlemen of the Day winner Michael McAlpine and runner-up Mike Maher. B49_1226

Attention to detail was important along with grooming and deportment and suitability for a country race meeting and the weather on the day which was cool and overcast.

For the juniors, hats are now considered desired, but not essential and locally sourced outfits must be purchased from within Bass Coast Shire.

Woolamai Phillip Island Health Hub Race Day Fashions on the Field judges Jess Wilson, Kerry Redmond and Neil Wilmot. B47_1226

Fashions on the Field attracted 40 entrants, including 13 juniors, who, according to Ms Wilson, were all dressed very well, if you overlooked the odd stain.

Fashions on the Field judges were Jess Wilson, Kerry Redmond and Neil Wilmot.

The gentlemen of the day winners were Michael McAlpine and runner-up Mike Maher.

Best Millinery was won by Arlyn Marinas, and Runner-Up was Carlie Owen.

Lady of the Day was Niki Howells-Schramm with runner-up Kim Wilmes.

Locally Sourced Outfit was won by Suzy Toth from the Front Room Boutique in Cowes.