All nations gathered for Harmony Week in Wonthaggi

Harmony Week was celebrated on the Bass Coast with a day of cultural diversity at the Goods Shed Artspace in Wonthaggi organised by the English as an additional English language program at Bass Coast Adult Learning.

Harmony Week was celebrated in Wonthaggi with a colourful parade in Apex Park. B67_1226

ONE of the highlights of Harmony Week on the Bass Coast was a celebration of cultural diversity at the Goods Shed Artspace in Wonthaggi organised by the English as an additional English language program at Bass Coast Adult Learning.

The activities began with a welcome to country by contemporary artist and Boon Wurrung woman Aunty Melissa McDevitt Weston who explained how everyone was connected and protected on these lands.

“Look after country and look after the children,” said Aunty Melissa.

Boon Wurrung woman Aunty Melissa McDevitt Weston and Uncle Ron Murray, a respected Wamba Wamba man at the Goods Shed Artspace for Harmony Week. B64_1226

The welcome to country was followed by a didgeridoo performance by respected Wamba Wamba man Uncle Ron Murray, an Indigenous storyteller, musician, and cultural educator.

Dr Laura Brearley from the Bass Coast Adult Learning Centre led a deep listening circle to promote inclusiveness, respect and belonging, followed by a series of activities designed to bring the community together through shared stories, music, dance, art, poetry and food.

The Goods Shed Artspace in Wonthaggi was overflowing for Harmony Week. B62_1226

The day’s activities showcased intercultural Eco Arts collaborations and explored connections between cultures, community members and the natural world.

Migrant English students welcomed each other in the traditions of Thailand, Syria, Celts, Māori, French Canadian, Polish, Hebrew and Burmese.

Traditional dishes were prepared and heartfelt poetry was shared by students, staff and guests who proudly wore orange or traditional clothing to represent their first countries.

A multicultural lunch was held at the Wonthaggi Community Harvest Garden before a colourful diversity parade through Apex Park to Mitchell House for an afternoon of community music and dance.

Invited guests included Invy Horn Jam, Archies Creek District Choir (ACDC), BCAL music group, Multicultural Women’s Group, Wonthaggi Circle Dancers, the WonAleles, Wonthaggi Drumming Circle, Key Change and Bass Coast Shire Councillor Mat Morgan.

Bass Coast Shire Cr Mat Morgan joined a deep listening circle at the Goods Shed Artspace in Wonthaggi as part of Harmony Week. B65_1226

“The theme for Harmony Week is everyone belongs,” said Dr Brearley.

Harmony Week on the Bass Coast focused on inclusiveness, respect, and a sense of belonging for everyone, from traditional owners to new arrivals.