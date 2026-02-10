Archies Creek Day Doof set to deliver world-class electronic music

Bando is in the Archies Creek Day Doof lineup on February 14.

PLATYPUSS and Bando are running a Day Doof at Archies Creek Hotel on Saturday, February 14, from 12 pm until late. A regional event driven by local DJs striving to bring world-class electronic music to Gippsland.

Adam Turner, also known as Platypuss said that Archies Creek Hotel is iconic and the local community deserves to experience this music. “It’s so important for the young people in our community to have access to events like this,” he said

Adam grew up in Leongatha and is now a local of Bass Coast, performing at some of the biggest alternative dance festivals around the world, with multiple international shows under his belt, most recently performing in New Zealand.

Bando is from San Remo and has performed at festivals nationally for over a decade. “Bando is a strong supporter of electronic music in Bass Coast and has run multiple events in the local area,” said Adam.

The lineup for the Archies Creek Day Doof showcases 10 artists that are prepared to transform the venue into a festival wonderland, with world-renowned artist Unknown Concept, who leads events across Europe, Asia, North America and Oceania. “Unknown Concept is a pillar of the psychedelic techno scene, and we’re lucky to have him performing right here.”

Skwid is from South Gippsland and grew up in Yanakie, and is now touring internationally. Skwid delivers high-energy psytrance, and so does Mudita, who is coming across from the Mornington Peninsula. Mudita performs throughout Australia and runs her own local gigs to keep the dance scene alive.

“The crowd can prepare for a big one, expect cocktails, cold beers, pizza, and market stalls, and the sound and lighting will intensify the high vibes,” said Adam.

“This is a family-friendly event, with children under 12 free.”

Tickets are still available on Eventbrite or visit www.archiescreekhotel.com.au/events/archies-creek-day-doof.