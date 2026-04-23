Architect designed beach escape

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

SUPERBLY constructed over three levels this architect designed home on approximately 493sqm offers light filled interior spaces that feel connected to nature and is just a two-minute stroll to the pristine Sandy Point beach.

Simple lines, premium finishes and a neutral colour palette create a tranquil oasis nestled into the bushland setting.

Window walled on three sides the living room centres around a cosy feature fireplace with year-round comfort assured by zoned reverse cycle air conditioning, ceiling fans and passive solar benefits via an open northerly aspect.

The ultra-modern kitchen is well appointed with Miele appliances adjoining a dining and family room that flows out to a treetop height alfresco entertaining deck.

The flexible layout offers up to four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a laundry and utility area.

Outside a secluded rear patio provides space to relax while there is room to add a storage shed if desired.

Bore and tank water supply the property with an outdoor shower to wash off the sand after a day at the beach.

Being sold partially furnished the property is ready to continue as a popular holiday rental or serve as a permanent coastal retreat.

Sandy Point sits at the northern end of Wilsons Promontory National Park and is one of South Gippsland’s most sought after coastal villages with the entrance to the national park just 20km away.

The 18km Waratah Bay beach stretches from Walkerville to Wilsons Promontory while nearby Shallow Inlet offers sheltered waters for families and is renowned for windsurfing and kitesurfing.

Foster is just 20 minutes away for shopping and services making this an ideal base for exploring one of Victoria’s most spectacular coastlines.

For inspections contact Andrea Adams at SEJ Real Estate on 0429 822 801.