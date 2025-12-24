Bass Coast Health celebrates long-serving staff

Sheryl Mark, centre, of Health Information Services has served Bass Coast Health and its predecessors for 45 years. She’s with Chief Operating Officer/Director of Nursing Christine Henderson, left, and Interim CEO Simone Alexander.

BASS Coast Health (BCH) thanked its dedicated and hard-working staff at End-of-Year Staff and Volunteer Celebrations across its three sites.

Staff gathered at events at San Remo, Wonthaggi Hospital and Phillip Island Community Hospital at Cowes, where long-serving staff were celebrated for years of service ranging from 10 to a remarkable 45 years.

BCH Interim CEO Simone Alexander said the health service was proud to be celebrating 56 staff who together have contributed 995 years of service to the Bass Coast community.

“We are eternally grateful for the huge commitment shown by our skilled local staff,” she said.

“Their dedication to their work - their passion for caring for patients who are often their family and friends - shines through in all that they do.

“Whether they’re a clinical staff member or work in a non-clinical role, by doing what they do so well, and with such a positive attitude, they’re contributing to a healthier community.”

Ms Alexander said it takes a special person to work in healthcare.

“This industry attracts people who care greatly about others, are empathetic, and are great problem-solvers and team players. It also takes someone enthusiastic, calm, decisive and willing to serve, day and night,” she said.

“We are excited to recognise long-serving staff who reflect all of these attributes and more, as they’ve been with us not just through the everyday but also periods of significant change, including a pandemic.”

Among the staff to receive long-service awards were:

• 45 years: Sheryl Mark, Health Information Services

• 40 years: Norma Sim, Environmental Services

• 35 years: Melinda Milkins, Kodowlinun Ward

• 30 years: Chris Burns, Health Service Coordinator; Joanne Rolland, Pharmacy; and Kirsten Weinzierl, Executive Director

• 25 years: Christine Henderson, Chief Operating Officer/Director of Nursing; Dawn Kew, Food and Dietary; Janet Lovett, Sub-Acute Ward; Cath Montgomery, Falls and Cognition; Karen Suttie, Food Services; Jennifer McLinden, Griffiths Point Lodge; Robert Gresham, Clinical Nurse Consultant; Joanne West, Kirrak House.

• 20 years: Sarah Bone, Alcohol and Other Drugs; Trish Dewar, Operating Theatre; Deb Martin, Reception and Administration Support; Erin Passarin, Integrated Care Unit; Lauren Yann, Learning and Development; Rebecca Ringrose, Podiatry; Janet Luckett, District Nursing; Nona Thompson, Emergency Department.

• 15 years: Carrie Eastwood, Social Support Group; Danielle Crestani, Occupational Therapy; Greg Tingate, Learning and Development; Melissa Murdoch, Dental; Jo O’Connor, Learning and Development; Karen Davis, Residential in Reach; Claire Carmichael, Access; Kara Weston, Flexihealth; Katrina Sheppard, Urgent Care Centre; Anne Drennan, Griffiths Point Lodge; Minda Tingga, Griffiths Point Lodge; Michelle Dosiak, Griffiths Point Lodge

• 10 years: Alyssa Hughes, Operating Theatre; Brodie Staley, Kodowlinun; Carmel Sodaitis, Clinical Trials; Sue Maxwell, Emergency Department; Jo Howard, Allied Health Assistant; Kaylene Hodgetts, Sub-Acute Ward; Amelia Cannon, Kodowlinun; Phil Maddock, Finance; Katherine Ricardo, Operating Theatre; Bec Grant, Regulatory Reform – Aged Care; Angela Peluso, Health Service Coordinator; John Lancaster, Haemodialysis; Julie Moloney, Finance; Carol Deering, Environmental Services; Gail Robertson, District Nursing; Erin Howell, Health Information Services; Richard Davey, Griffiths Point Lodge.