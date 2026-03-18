Bass Coast Winter Shelter launches for 2026, following a successful pilot season

The Bass Coast Winter Shelter will offer overnight crisis accommodation for up to 10 guests a night, for people who are experiencing homelessness and aged 25 years and older.

The Bass Coast Winter Shelter will reopen in June 2026, strengthened by new partnerships after its establishment last year by the Interchurch Council of Phillip Island.

AFTER the success of last year’s pilot season, the Bass Coast Winter Shelter will reopen in Cowes in June 2026, strengthened by new partnerships and increased confidence.

David Rooks, Chair of the Bass Coast Winter Shelter, said what the group achieved last year was significant. “At the outset, we said that if we made a difference in the life of one person, we would be happy. And we did,” he said. “One of our guests moved into permanent housing. That alone makes the effort worthwhile.”

The 2025 season provided eight weeks of safe, overnight accommodation, including access to shower facilities, an evening meal, breakfast and, most importantly, a connection with people and community. David says the inaugural year provided key insights.

“When we look back on last season, it really was a pilot. We learned so much. We’re now starting from a much stronger footing. We’re a large and resourceful team, made up mainly of volunteers, and this year, we have the advantage of already having permits and processes in place. This gives us great confidence heading into 2026,” explains David.

The shelter is already working to increase connections with local service providers and those experiencing homelessness. As a result, stronger partnerships are forming. This includes closer collaboration with Bayside Health (formerly Bass Coast Health) to help connect more people with the shelter.

“We were blown away by the support and generosity of the community last year, and we hope for the same community support this year through volunteering and financial donations,” said David.

“This is a community-led response, and it only works because of the many generous locals who step forward.”

For more information on volunteering or supporting the 2026 season, the public is invited to attend an information session:

Time and date: 4 pm to 5.30 pm, Friday, March 27

Location: PICAL, 16 Warley Ave, Cowes.

The session will provide practical information, while volunteer training sessions in late May will focus on the human element of the shelter and the importance of walking alongside those experiencing homelessness with dignity and care.

The Bass Coast Winter Shelter will offer overnight crisis accommodation for up to 10 guests a night, for people who are experiencing homelessness and aged 25 years and older. The shelter will operate three nights a week - open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights from the Interchurch Council of Phillip Island.

From 6 pm throughout June, July and August. The shelter will offer guests a shower, evening meal, bed and breakfast and will operate from the Uniting Church in Cowes.

Beds are set up for people experiencing homelessness at St John’s Uniting Church in Cowes.

All guests are screened for suitability by the Salvation Army Homelessness Services – Gippsland, who are specialists in this area.

With no government funding, the Bass Coast Winter Shelter is community-driven and relies entirely on the generosity of local people, businesses and community groups.

If you’re able to support this community initiative and wish to donate, go to basscoastwintershelter.wordpress.com.

More information is also available via the winter shelter website. Alternatively, email wintershelterchair@gmail.com or call the Project Coordinator on 0492 859 637.

Establishment of the Bass Coast Winter Shelter has been underpinned by the churches that form the Interchurch Council of Phillip Island, including the Uniting, Baptist, Anglican, Catholic, Surf Church and Equip Church.

Assisting the churches to deliver the Winter Shelter are the Bass Coast Shire Council, Salvation Army Homelessness Services - Gippsland, Phillip Island Community and Learning Centre (PICAL), Housing Matters Bass Coast (HMBC), which is auspiced by Wonthaggi Neighbourhood Centre (WNC) and Bayside Health.

Stable One, a registered charity that has successfully operated the Yarra Valley Winter Shelter since its inception in 2017, also supports and guides plans for the 2026 Bass Coast Winter Shelter.