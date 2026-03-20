Cape Paterson SLSC volunteers upskill for next season

Seven members of Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club (CPSLSC) completed their Bronze Medallion, alongside two members who achieved their Surf Rescue Certificate (SRC).

Seven members of Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club (CPSLSC) completed their Bronze Medallion, alongside two members who achieved their Surf Rescue Certificate (SRC).

WHILE the summer season is behind Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club (CPSLSC), the training and upskilling continue for the volunteers year-round.

Recently, a group of seven adult members completed their Bronze Medallion, alongside two members who achieved their Surf Rescue Certificate (SRC).

CPSLSC President Paul MacNeill said the club is incredibly proud of the contribution and effort. “These qualifications not only build vital lifesaving skills, but also strengthen our ability to keep the community safe on and off the beach. We look forward to seeing them out on patrol in the seasons ahead,” he said.

“It was inspiring to see adults stepping up and embracing the challenge, and it’s fantastic to see adults getting involved and pushing themselves to achieve their Bronze Medallion and SRC. For many, it’s a great opportunity to connect with their kids through surf lifesaving, share the experience, and even patrol together. It really strengthens both families and our club.”

The momentum has continued with a recent IRB crew training camp, where 17 members undertook rigorous training in challenging surf conditions. “The commitment and resilience shown by all participants was outstanding,” said Paul.

Cape Paterson Surf Life Saving Club is incredibly proud of its members who continue to challenge themselves, build their skills, and play an active role in protecting the community.