Christmas shopping joy in Korumburra

Zephyr, Drew and Rafe of Phillip Island enjoy shopping at the Korumburra Makers & Collectors store where they are welcomed by Jo. A69_5125

THERE was a festive vibe in the air in Korumburra on Thursday as locals and others from surrounding towns enjoyed the friendly atmosphere of this year’s Christmas shopping night.

They stocked up on presents such as books, homeware items and Christmassy foods, shopkeepers happy to keep the doors open late and up for a friendly chat and to offer valuable advice.

The South Gippsland Concert Band set the mood, playing well known tunes of the season such as Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas and Santa Claus is Coming to Town, the group’s endurance impressive in scorching conditions.

Santa wandered the main street meeting excited children such as locals Lila Dickinson, and Lilith and Abel De Haas.

After busying himself taking photos and chatting to shoppers and retailers, this scribe settled in for a well-earned mince pie and coffee at Kelly’s Bakery at which there was an array of tasty Christmas samples.

While those who attended the Christmas shopping evening were clearly enjoying themselves and a healthy number of them were seen making purchases, the hot weather likely kept some people away.

The efforts of the likes of Shirley Cowling and Stephanie Anderton to get the event together were tremendous, having to do so at short notice when it appeared for about the third year running there would be no Christmas shopping night in Korumburra.

That highlights the need for a vibrant Korumburra Business Association to drive such events, albeit KBA funds played an important role in enabling this year’s shopping evening to occur.

The Sentinel-Times has been told efforts will be made in the new year to revive the organisation.

That follows the retirement of long-serving members a few years ago that prompted a young group of locals to put up their hands to keep the organisation alive.

The new committee made an immediate impact, reinstating the cancelled 2023 Christmas shopping evening shortly after assuming their positions.

However, work commitments have made it difficult for KBA members to organise as many events for the town as they would no doubt have liked.

Local Lila Dickinson is pleased to catch up with Santa at the Korumburra shopping evening on Thursday. A66_5125

Nyah Gilliatte and Kadence Rawson show off the tasty Christmas range at Kelly’s Bakery. A72_5125