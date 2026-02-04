Clay artistry at Berninneit with the art studios' first artist-in-residence

Visiting artist Benjamin Woods will host a ceramic instrument-building workshop at Berninneit Art Studio on Valentine's Day at 10 am.

Visiting artist Benjamin Woods will host a ceramic instrument-building workshop at Berninneit Art Studio on Saturday, February 14, from 10 am to 12.30 pm.

Benjamin is an experienced teacher and artist who will guide participants through a fail-safe method for producing a playable clay flute. The two-and-a-half-hour hands-on workshop is suitable for adults and children over 12, with no prior experience necessary.

All ceramic flutes will be fired after the workshop and ready for collection from Berninneit two weeks later. Ticket pricing is $20 for adults and $12 for kids and concessions. Pricing includes all materials and firing.

Benjamin is an artist and researcher living in Naarm, Melbourne, whose sculpture and sound installation practice incorporates improvisation and place-based research. He holds a BFA Honours and MFA from the Victorian College of the Arts, and a PhD in Fine Art from Monash University.

'Sound score for the sandy ghost shrimp' exhibition by Benjamin Wood will be exhibited at Berninneit Art Gallery from July 18 to August 30. This workshop will take place during his residency at Berninneit Art Studio, where he is developing new work for the exhibition as the studio's first artist-in-residence.

A Lecturer at Monash University Fine Art, co-director of Run Artist Run studio residency space, and a member of the Climate Aware Creative Practice research group and Australasian Queer Research Network, Benjamin also participates in Tributaries collective and the collaborative project Lèlè.

Places are strictly limited, visit www.basscoastculturalvenues.com