Coronet Bay Community Garden’s new garden room set for official opening

Coronet Bay Community Garden (CBGC) will officially open its new garden room on Sunday, February 15, at 3 pm.

THE Coronet Bay Community Garden (CBCG) was successful in receiving funding from the State Government as part of the Tiny Towns grant for the construction of a garden room to provide shelter for volunteers.

CBCG secretary Georgie Hawkins said thanks to the funding received in 2024, CBCG now have a wonderful space for volunteers to sit back and relax after a morning's work in the garden with a much-needed cuppa.

In celebration of the newly established project, the CBCG are hosting an official opening of the garden room on Sunday, February 15, at 3 pm. “We would be delighted for the community to join us,” said Georgie.

“The initial reason for the shelter is that every Thursday morning, volunteers gather to do gardening. We normally use the first half an hour to have a cup of tea and discuss the tasks that are needed. Until the garden room was built, the group often had to cancel sessions when it was too hot, wet or windy.”

The new structure includes a new porch and an enclosed area with glass sliding doors, allowing volunteers to meet and work regardless of the weather.

The grant from Tiny Towns totalled $30,784, with the project meeting the program's required local contribution, including $5,000 donated by Coastal Estates Pty Ltd and $2,696 from Greg Noakes Photography Pty Ltd as co-contributors.

Construction design and works began in May 2025, once the official grant letter was received. Matt Hurford from Allways Concrete began laying the slab before Fair Dinkum Builds commenced development, with Toronto Glass in Wonthaggi, then supplying the sliding doors to complete the project.

The project team, consisting of volunteers Georgie, Greg and Josette, drove the grant application. “We are so pleased with the project. We all brought different skills, and seeing it come together - we were a brilliant team,” said Georgie.

The garden room has already enabled the group to host Live Lightly workshops, supported by the Bass Coast Shire Council. “The space has already made the sessions feel more inclusive and attracted more participants, and for that, we’re thrilled.”

The CBCG official opening is a public invitation and is located at 39a Gellibrand Street, Coronet Bay. For catering purposes, please provide an RSVP by January 31 to coronetbaygarden@gmail.com.