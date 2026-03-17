Council to make $1/2 million saving on Thompson Reserve pavilion

The current pavilion at Thompson Reserve in Inverloch will be demolished to make way for the new $1.657 million facility.

A GIPPSLAND construction company with projects including the $15.65 million Warragul Leisure Centre Expansion and $5.95 million Leongatha Early Learning Centre looks set to be awarded a $1.657 million contract to build a new pavilion at the Thompson Recreation Reserve at Inverloch.

The initiative, which received a $1 million grant via round two of the State Government’s Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund, announced by local MP Jordan Crugnale in July last year, only needs the council’s imprimatur at this Wednesday’s council meeting to go ahead.

And in more good news, the council is set to save $493,733 on the deal against a budget of $2.4 million which was to receive as much as $1.35 million from council and a local contribution from Inverloch Stars Soccer Club and Inverloch Cricket Club.

Likely to be awarded the contract is the Warragul-based construction firm Kubale Constructions Pty Ltd which has built everything across Gippsland from basketball courts and school extensions, to shire offices for the Baw Baw Council at Drouin and commercial and industrial projects including works at the Wonthaggi desal plant.

The project comprises the demolition of the existing pavilion and construction of a new, modern pavilion in accordance with approved drawings, specifications and schedules.

The new pavilion will provide four change rooms and associated amenities, umpire duty room, first aid room, multi-purpose area, kitchen, canteen, bar, cool room, accessible toilet area and storeroom.

The scope also includes service connections, installation of power, communications, solar panels, mechanical and hydraulic services, sewer and drainage infrastructure, security, CCTV, car parking, synthetic turf, fencing and external pavements.

A focus of the project will be the provision of new female sports facilities after the government grant came from the Women’s and Girls’ Round of the Regional Community Sports Infrastructure Fund.