Cr Edwards back on track after two brain surgeries

Bass Coast Shire Councillor Meg Edwards is back home and recovering after two brain surgeries in January and February this year but hopes to attend the next two council meetings online and make a return at the April meeting.

INVERLOCH’S Cr Meg Edwards has informed constituents in the Bunurong Ward that she will not be attending this Wednesday’s Bass Coast Shire Council meeting in person.

And she's got a pretty good reason for her absence!

However, she has told the local community that she will be keeping her eyes and ears (and her votes) on what’s happening by video link, especially Item 8.6 Surf Parade Inverloch – one way traffic.

As she told her social media followers on January 17 this year, Cr Edwards was going into hospital for brain surgery.

“In early December last year, I was diagnosed with a brain tumour and on Wednesday, January 21, I am scheduled to undergo surgery to have it removed. It is likely to be benign yet growing. I am confident and I look forward to returning to council activities as I am able—initially online, as I will be unable to drive for some time.”

After the surgery, Cr Edwards provided an update.

“Update: I've been told verbally that the surgery on Wednesday the 21st went well and that they were able to burn off on the skull the part of tumour that couldn't be cut out. I don't have a formal report back or confirmation that it was benign.”

Turns out, the favourable report was a little premature and Cr Edwards had to go back for a second round of surgery and has only just returned home, this time with a much better prognosis.

“It’s great to be home and I feel pretty good,” she told the Sentinel-Times this week.

“But I won’t be attending the next couple of council meetings in person, although I will be going online and importantly, using my vote,” she said.

On February 16, she had a further update for local residents.

“This is the first formal council meeting for the year. I will be attending online due to recovering over coming months from two brain surgeries this year, the first to remove a tumour, the second to repair damage done during the first.

“While I may not be out and about photobombing, I am committed to doing the most important part of the role of one your elected representatives - voting. I will be attending the meeting on Wednesday online to ensure that via my votes those in the community who share my values are represented.

“Please feel welcome to comment if you like. Know that I have heard and understood many in our community clearly on this issue already.”

Cr Edwards highlighted the part of this Wednesday’s council agenda which asks councillors to vote on a possible solution to the problem of finishing the shared pathway, from Ozone Street to Goroke Street (surf club), by making that section of Surf Parade one-way.

The issue has already attracted plenty of comment, especially concerns that some of the traffic will leak back around through Lohr Avenue where its paving block construction and quiet ambience will not stand up to increased traffic flow.

Here are a few responses to Cr Edwards’ post on social media, in amongst many messages of support and well-wishes.