Dazzling display of motoring at Wonthaggi Show ‘n’ Shine

Gavin Coyne of Autopro presented Tyson and Trevor Gordon with Best American for Tyson’s 1959 Apache Chevrolet pick-up at the Wonthaggi Show ‘n’ Shine. B50_0426

CARS gleaming in the warm summer sun the annual Wonthaggi Show ‘n’ Shine Swap Meet and Market at the Wonthaggi Recreation Reserve attracted hundreds of eager car enthusiasts from right across Gippsland and Melbourne.

Supporting the Wonthaggi Power Football and Netball Club the weekend event drew plenty of curious onlookers and admirers of fine automobiles. It was attended by Wonthaggi SES, the Wonthaggi Lifesaving Club and Victorian Police.

Sponsored by Total Tools, Greg’s Panels, Autopro, Tyrepower, Kia, Wonthaggi Toyota, Shannons and Wonthaggi Motorcycles and Power Equipment the Show ‘n’ Shine has long been a firm favourite with the wider community.

Wonthaggi Power supporter and owner of Autopro Wonthaggi and Cowes Gavin Coyne said the show attracted Australian muscle, European and Japanese vintage vehicles.

“We could not have asked for better weather,” said Mr Coyne.

“It was an opportunity to show your car, find a rare part or just enjoy the event. Each of the vehicles on display represented hundreds of hours of work.”

Judges from the Bass Coast Historical Automobile Club said it was one of the best fields they had ever seen.

Willie Watt took out Best Tuff Street for his ‘76 LX Torana which took 10 years to build and Best Engine Bay for his ‘74 LH Torana.

Paul Kennedy won Best Hot Rod for his 1946 Ford Jailbar pick-up which took 15 years to complete.

Best Original Muscle went to Trevor Male for a 2006 HSV Signature Red Commodore Coupe. Nico Polato won Best Vintage Pre-1950 for his 1928 Touring Hupmobile, Shane Bolding was awarded Best Aussie Original for his VL Commodore, Brian Beckerleg won Best Bike for his 1968 BSA 600 Spitfire, Tony Easton was awarded Best Japanese for his Datsun, Tyson Gordon won Best American for his 1959 Apache Chevrolet pick-up and Jessie Denman was awarded Best Euro for a 1926 Bayliss Thomas.

Viv Pepper of Shannons presented Greg Clark with the Shannon’s Choice Award for a 1958 Austin Healey 100.

Paul Curtis won the Kids Choice Award for his unusual ‘71 Mercedes 280 S hearse.

The Kids Choice Award was introduced to help support the Wonthaggi Power Under 14s who also sold raffle tickets to raise money for junior football.