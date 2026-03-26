Enjoy a great Korumburra night while helping RCH

Good Friday Appeal at the Austral Hotel in Korumburra on March 27.

Join the community this Friday evening, March 27, at the Austral Hotel in Korumburra for the annual charity auction for the Good Friday Appeal.

FORMER Carlton star Anthony Koutoufides will be part of the action at the Austral Hotel in Korumburra at the annual charity auction for the Good Friday Appeal, this Friday evening, March 27.

Thanks to the generosity of Korumburra and Leongatha businesses, there are usually around 100 items to sell, with a mixture of physical goods and vouchers.

Auctioneers Jimmy Kyle (SEJ) and Stuart Jenkin (Nutrien SGL) will be busy drumming up support for the cause in what is sure to be an entertaining affair.

Melissa Dixon of the South Gippsland Group of Uncle Bob's Club, and the former publican Trudy Cairns have been busy organising Friday’s event.

While Trudy tends to drum up the support of businesses by phone, Melissa likes to hit the street, chatting to business operators along the way.

“I talk way too much when I visit people,” Melissa says, but clearly it works.

Sentinel-Times asked whether it has been more difficult this year sourcing donated items for the auction, given the current cost-of-living pressures recently exacerbated by fuel prices.

She responded that people still give, knowing it’s for The Royal Children's Hospital.

“Every year there seems to be a crisis of some sort around the time of the appeal,” she said, with people continuing to contribute what they can to the cause.

The auction is expected to get underway sometime between 6 pm and 6.30 pm, with happy hour drinks available from 6 pm until 8 pm.