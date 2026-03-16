Exceptional lifestyle property in Tarwin Lower

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

EXPRESSIONS of interest are invited for an outstanding lifestyle property at 40 Tarwin Meadows Road, Tarwin Lower, set on approximately 4.5 picturesque acres and offering an enviable blend of space, comfort and modern rural living.

The residence showcases a spacious, contemporary all-electric kitchen designed for both everyday living and entertaining, complemented by warm and inviting living areas featuring a wood heater for year-round comfort.

A practical mudroom provides a functional transition between the outdoors and the home.

Accommodation comprises four well-appointed bedrooms, including a generous master suite complete with a walk-in robe and private ensuite.

A dedicated home office provides an ideal environment for remote work or study.

Outdoors, the property continues to impress with a swimming pool accompanied by its own change room and toilet facilities, perfect for entertaining family and guests throughout the warmer months.

A large powered shed offers excellent space for storage, workshop use or additional equipment.

Surrounded by open space and peaceful rural surrounds, this property presents a rare opportunity to secure a refined lifestyle retreat in the heart of Tarwin Lower.

Properties of this calibre in Tarwin Lower are rarely offered, so interested buyers are encouraged to act promptly.

Expressions of interest close April 10, 2026, at 4pm.