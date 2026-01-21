Feeling safe the priority

Leading Senior Constable Nick Carlson and Senior Constable Megan Krause from the Wonthaggi Proactive Policing Unit. B21_4125

A NATIONAL survey has revealed what Bass Coast and South Gippsland residents have known for some time.

Feeling safe is the key to a good life with 65 per cent of us saying it’s our top priority.

Across the nation, people are calling for both stronger law enforcement and deeper investment in addressing the social drivers of crime.

Local experiences of safety have dropped from 6.8/10 to 6.2/10 in just one year.

A survey last year of 246 people in South Gippsland and 285 in Bass Coast Shire revealed 61 per cent of local residents felt unsafe.

According to Victoria Police while Bass Coast and South Gippsland areas remain overwhelmingly safe places to live we know feeling safe is just as important.

“The community can be assured local police from general duties to detectives to highway patrol, work around-the-clock to keep them safe.

“We also know how important connection is for our local community and do everything we can to engage with residents whether it be through the Bass Coast Eyewatch page, Coffee with a Cop or attending community events.”

Proactive police attended the Bass Coast Wonthaggi Summer Show to engage with the community and spread community safety tips.

Local police also ran a highly successful Cordial with a Cop session for younger community members at the Leongatha Library.

“These efforts will continue well into 2026 as we know how important they are in building safety and trust within the community,” said a Victoria Police spokesperson.

Nationals Member for Eastern Victoria Melina Bath said every Victorian had the right to feel safe in their home and on the street.

“Rising crime erodes trust and the state government has a responsibility to act.”

Ms Bath said community safety must be treated as a basic right, not a luxury.

“When crime continues to climb unchecked as it has in Victoria, communities are left vulnerable and quality of life is impacted. Our local communities deserve protection, not excuses. Labor’s soft-on-crime approach has left families feeling fearful and has emboldened criminals.”

Of all the factors that go into liveability feeling safe has been found to be the most foundational.

If people don’t feel safe where they live, they are less likely to participate in community life, and that has knock-on effects for both health and economic outcomes.

Perceptions of safety are increasingly shaped by the rising incidence of crimes against individuals.

While the actual likelihood of being a victim of crimes like carjackings, aggravated burglaries or home invasions remains very low, the possibility alone is enough to affect how people feel.

And because safety matters so deeply to us all, any reduction in this experience at the local level puts significant downward pressure on a community’s liveability.

Community was more important in regional areas than the big cities with more reliance on neighbours and local networks.