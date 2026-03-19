Food deliveries secure according to Bass Coast Shire

Bass Coast CEO Greg Box said the shire had not received any advice indicating fuel supply was impacting on food delivery or other essential services into Bass Coast.

Panic buying of fuel has increased demand leading to empty tanks at some locations. B03_1226

LOCAL fuel supplies are not a major concern according to Bass Coast Shire.

Responding to questioning at this week’s council meeting over fuel supply security Bass Coast CEO Greg Box said council had not received any advice indicating fuel supply was impacting on food delivery or other essential services into Bass Coast.

“Council’s vehicle fleet and machinery consume large volumes of fuel. Will council restrict and stop the use vehicles and machinery that consume fuel to help with the continuation of food deliveries into Bass Coast Shire?”

Local residents and businesses have been advised to shop around using available price-check apps rather than panic-buying, to help manage local supply issues.

Mr Box said Bass Coast Shire itself provided essential services many of which required the use of vehicles and machinery to deliver them to the community.

“Council will continue to monitor the situation and support the continuation of essential services including food deliveries into Bass Coast,” said Mr Box.

Wonthaggi motorists reported the price of the fuel at one service station jumped by two cents a litre as they were filling their vehicles, and they were charged at the higher rate.

“I went to fill the car, and the price went up midway,” said Renee.

Motorists have been urged to use price-check apps and avoid panic-buying which has doubled demand in some regional areas and contributed to localised shortages.

Evans Petroleum Gippsland implemented strict diesel rationing some days ago and suspended 24/7 overnight payment terminals (OPTs) due to fuel supply concerns.

“We are restricting volumes of diesel products customers can have, so that we can make sure every customer gets what they need to keep going. We understand these are tough times but if we work together, we can get through this.”

For more information look for Evans Petroleum Gippsland on Facebook.