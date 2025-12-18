Foster Secondary College Dux Josh Gale happy to be part of wider Year 12 success

Josh Gale’s commitment to gaining a thorough understanding of what he is studying no doubt helped him become the 2025 Dux at Foster Secondary College.

BEING the 2025 Dux of Foster Secondary College, with an ATAR of 92.95, is a big honour Josh Gale said, acknowledging the hard work of others in the small and tightknit Year 12 group.

“It’s a nice feeling to know that lots of us got good results and I was lucky enough to come out on top,” he said, crediting the support he got from the cohort in general with helping him achieve what he did.

“I don’t have any magic formulas,” Josh said when asked his approach to study, but pointed out he likes to get the full picture of what he is learning and did extra research beyond the essential requirements of the curriculum.

Josh’s subjects this year demonstrated his widespread interests, completing English, Chemistry, Outdoor Education, Maths Methods, and Extended Investigation, the latter through Virtual School Victoria.

He also studied Year 12 subjects Biology and General Mathematics while in Year 11.

Josh elaborated on what Extended Investigation entailed.

“You designed your own research project, carried it out and wrote a small thesis on your findings,” he said, his piece being on foliar applications of urea versus granular applications in growing ryegrass pastures.

Coming from a farming family, with its main property in Waratah Bay, Josh is planning to be a farmer and farm manager.

Next year, he’s heading to the University of New England in Armidale NSW to study Rural Science.