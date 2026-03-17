Free farm walk to explore dam biodiversity at Fish Creek

A healthy waterbug population found in a fenced farm dam.

THE South Gippsland Landcare Network is hosting a free field day at Fish Creek on Thursday March 19 exploring how greening dams can support biodiversity, water quality and livestock health.

The event is part of the broader Greening Gippsland’s Dams project now in its third round with funding from Food and Fibre Gippsland through the Australian Government’s Future Drought Fund.

The program will begin with short presentations at Fish Creek Hall from 10.30am before a farm walk at Paul and Sam Crock’s property Biran Biran.

Discussions will cover practical elements of dam enhancement including fencing, revegetation and stock access.

Mr and Mrs Crock strive to balance productivity and biodiversity on their farm and attendees will see dams that have been fenced for several years.

At a more recently purchased property the group will discuss the practicalities of fencing and revegetating dams while maintaining an economic business.

The project focuses on education and capacity building for landholders through site assessments, tailored enhancement plans and practical workshops across South Gippsland.

Research associated with the program has found that providing stock with clean water from fenced dams virtually eliminates the risk of production losses caused by diseases such as Salmonella, Leptospirosis and toxic blue-green algae.

Fencing dams also prevents stock deaths and injuries from drowning or becoming stuck in mud.

Local native fish supplier and breeder Chris Lamin will give a presentation on the Southern Purple Spotted Gudgeon and its habitat requirements.

The small-bodied native fish is listed as threatened in Victoria after dramatic population declines in the late 20th century.

The species was thought to be extinct in Victoria until it was rediscovered near Kerang in 2019.

It inhabits slow-flowing waters among aquatic vegetation and relies on farm dams and waterways for habitat in agricultural landscapes.

Conservation efforts across Victoria have included the release of captive-bred gudgeons into restored wetlands at Winton and Bendigo.

The Greening Gippsland’s Dams project has been establishing dam enhancement demonstration sites across South Gippsland with expressions of interest open for new sites near Toora and Mirboo North.

The South Gippsland Landcare Network was formed in 1995 and represents 16 local Landcare groups and more than 600 members working across 270,000 hectares of farmland, bush and waterways.

The event runs until 2pm with morning tea and lunch provided.

Registration is available through the South Gippsland Landcare Network website at sgln.net.au.

For questions or dietary requirements contact project officer Kirby Leary at kirby@sgln.net.au.